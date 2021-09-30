Game of Thrones Star Hannah Waddingham Kept Iconic Prop

Game of Thrones star Hannah Waddingham got sent home with one heck of a goodbye present after her time on the show. The actress sat down with Kelly Clarkson on her show this week to talk about Ted Lasso and the HBO mega-hit. During their conversation, the host managed to get confirmation that the Septa Unella actress got to keep the “shame bell” from the iconic moment in the show. Most people are familiar with that scene because of its popularity as a reaction GIF, but it also serves a crucial moment in the overall story of Game of Thrones. Well, after her untimely demise, the production staff let her keep the bell. (Let’s be honest here, there are very few timely demises when it comes to the hyper-violent series.) Still, Waddingham had a downright hilarious observation about getting the bell and what that meant for her character as the series continued on. Check out what she had to say down below:

“Well, also, that’s when you know your character is really dead,” she joked. “When they give you like the hero thing of your character, they’re like ‘And thank you very much and goodbye.’… I feel like, I’ve been very lucky that these huge shows have just gone, ‘Come in and do this.’ and you know, it’s just intense.”

Recently, the Ted Lasso actress actually spoke to Collider about one harrowing scene from the HBO show. Most people remember that intense torture scene and the actress says that it was pretty miserable.

“I think they possibly changed it when I was mid-air flying to Belfast because suddenly I got sent these new sides that said that I would need a wetsuit top,” Waddingham said. “I thought they’d sent me the wrong bits. And sure enough, when I got there, I was then put in a wetsuit top and I was like, ‘Because?’ And they went, ‘Oh, it’s waterboarding instead.’”

“There I was strapped to a wooden table with proper big straps for ten hours,” she continued. “Definitely, other than childbirth, it was the worst day of my life. Because Lena was uncomfortable pouring liquid in my face for that long, and I was beside myself. But in those moments you have to think, do you serve the piece and get on with it, or do you chicken out and go, ‘No, this isn’t what I signed up for?’”

Is the shame bell scene your favorite part of Game of Thrones? Let us know in the comments!