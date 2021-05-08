Game of Thrones, Lost Top Fan Poll of Worst TV Finales

✖

Game of Thrones and Lost ended up with the dubious honor of Worst TV Finales according to a fan poll. OnBuy.com conducted a survey of 1,517 people and had them rank a bunch of television endings. Unfortunately for Lost fans, the show came in dead last, but they have some company with GOT. 27.3 percent of viewers picked that cursed island as the biggest letdown. Meanwhile, Westeros’ new age was right behind with 25 percent of the vote. None of this should come as a surprise to anyone. Fans of both shows have both criticized, deconstructed, and debated the endings of these programs for years now. (Seriously, just go on the Internet and bring up the ending to the HBO series or the ABC hit and you’ll still get loads of people weighing in on this question.) However, GOT series star Emilia Clarke is wishing those actors in the spinoff series some luck.

"Godspeed, everyone! You do you, you go, Glenn Coco!" Clarke joked with Entertainment Weekly. "It's just inevitable. I wish you all the best, it's gonna be whatever it will be, but of course, they're doing more. You can't create something that big and not have people go, 'And? What else? This is really good! Let's do loads more!'"

Fellow Game of Thrones veteran Pilou Asbæk told Entertainment Tonight about the much-discussed final season. He thinks things went well, all things considered. The actor also spoke about the fun the cast had bringing this behemoth home. “When we had the read-through… we ended up doing a standing ovation for 15, 20 minutes. It was a perfect ending,” Asbæk explained. “But people were upset because an era finished.”

Although, he has a soft spot for those who felt betrayed by how the events shook out in the end. “I kind of get it,” Asbæk added. “I was a big fan of the show before I became a part of it, and if it had ended in that way, I would have been angry as well. Because when something you like so much says, ‘No,’ it’s like a break-up. And Game of Thrones broke up with millions of people all over the world, and they got upset.”

