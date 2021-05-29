Ted Lasso Star Hannah Waddingham Says She Was Literally Waterboarded While Filming Game of Thrones Scene

✖

Hannah Waddingham basically got waterboarded during her stint on Game of Thrones. The Ted Lasso star played Septa Unella during the HBO series. She talked to Collider about her time on the most-talked-about show on television. Even more surprising than that fact is the way that the entire plan apparently got shifted late in the process. According to Waddingham, the original plan for her character’s punishment was for The Mountain to sexually assault her. But, the minds behind the show came up with another unpleasant alternative. Needless to say, the star was caught off-guard by the decision. She told the outlet that she got the notes while flying and had to pivot immediately to find some waterproof costuming.

“I think they possibly changed it when I was mid-air flying to Belfast because suddenly I got sent these new sides that said that I would need a wetsuit top,” Waddingham explained. “I thought they’d sent me the wrong bits. And sure enough, when I got there, I was then put in a wetsuit top and I was like, ‘Because?’ And they went, ‘Oh, it’s waterboarding instead.’”

“There I was strapped to a wooden table with proper big straps for ten hours,” she added. “Definitely, other than childbirth, it was the worst day of my life. Because Lena was uncomfortable pouring liquid in my face for that long, and I was beside myself. But in those moments you have to think, do you serve the piece and get on with it, or do you chicken out and go, ‘No, this isn’t what I signed up for?’”

GOT series star Emilia Clarke told Entertainment Weekly that she’s wishing any actors in the prequel series luck after everything the original cast went through.

"Godspeed, everyone! You do you, you go, Glenn Coco!" Clarke teased. "It's just inevitable. I wish you all the best, it's gonna be whatever it will be, but of course, they're doing more. You can't create something that big and not have people go, 'And? What else? This is really good! Let's do loads more!'"

