Game of Thrones Has "A Lot of Interesting" Spinoffs Being Explored at HBO

It's been several years since the series finale of Game of Thrones, but the HBO series still finds ways to permeate the public consciousness, especially with the recent tenth anniversary of the series' debut. In addition to a number of retrospective looks back at the franchise, HBO is also plotting forward for the franchise's future, with multiple spinoff series currently in various stages of being brought to life. During a recent press event at WarnerMedia headquarters, HBO content chief Casey Bloys addressed those various spinoffs, and confirmed that 2022's House of the Dragon prequel is the only one officially greenlit.

“The good news is that everything you do [connected with GoT] becomes news," Bloys explained. "Any script that is development or script that is pitched becomes news and it inevitably get reported and people assume they are in production. Only House of The Dragon is in production, the rest is in development, and we will make a decision."

“Nothing else is greenlit but a lot of interesting [projects in] development,” Bloys added.

Reports have already indicated what some of those other potential spinoffs could be, including a trio of hypothetical series including 9 Voyages (aka Sea Snake), Flea Bottom, and 10,000 Ships. Sea Snake reportedly has Gotham and Pennyworth alum Bruno Heller attached. There is also an additional spinoff series adapting the Tales of Dunk & Egg novellas, as well as a potential animated series for HBO Max.

"I'd rather not come up with like an arbitrary number — I want three shows or five shows or 10 shows or whatever it is," HBO chief Casey Bloys explained previously said. "I really try to talk to the team about what are the stories we're telling, what are the characters worth highlighting? The number of shows that I want are the number of shows that are good. So I try to let that be our guide as opposed to picking a number and working backwards. If the show is good, that's what we'll do."

