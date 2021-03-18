Game of Thrones Spinoffs Could Focus on Surprising Group of Characters

✖

It's been nearly two years since Game of Thrones came to a close on HBO, but the run of the iconic and polarizing fantasy franchise definitely appears to be far from over. HBO has been candid about its desire to explore more spinoff series within the Game of Thrones universe, and now we have a bit more insight of exactly what that could entail. According to a new report, HBO is developing a trio of new potential spinoffs — 9 Voyages (aka Sea Snake), Flea Bottom, and 10,000 Ships. The report indicates that the Sea Snake project is most fully formed, with Gotham and Pennyworth alum Bruno Heller reportedly attached.

For those who might not be familiar with the lesser-known parts of George R.R. Martin's universe, here's what you need to know. The Sea Snake project would revolve around the journey of the eponymous ship, which was responsible for some of the greatest sea voyages made by Corlys Velaryon. The Flea Bottom project would revolve around the eponymous location, which is the poorest slum district in King's Landing. The series was previously featured in the first four seasons of Game of Thrones. 10,000 Ships would follow the journey of Princess Nymeria, who traveled from Essos to Dorne following their defeat by the Valyrian Freehold in the Second Spice War. The series would take place roughly 1,000 years before the events of Martin's original novels.

If any of these series make it to fruition, they would join an ever-growing number of offshoots of the Thrones franchise, including the prequel series House of the Dragon, which is set to begin filming soon. There is also a second spinoff series adapting the Tales of Dunk & Egg novellas, as well as a potential animated series for HBO Max.

"I'd rather not come up with like an arbitrary number — I want three shows or five shows or 10 shows or whatever it is," HBO chief Casey Bloys explained in an interview earlier this year. "I really try to talk to the team about what are the stories we're telling, what are the characters worth highlighting? The number of shows that I want are the number of shows that are good. So I try to let that be our guide as opposed to picking a number and working backwards. If the show is good, that's what we'll do."

