Game of Thrones Star Sean Bean Only Just Learned How the Series Ended

Sean Bean's Ned Stark failed to survive the debut season of Game of Thrones, with the actor going on to star in a number of other exciting projects, which means he had remained oblivious to who ended up winning the Iron Throne. With the actor admitting to The Times of London that he hasn't kept up with the series over the years, he wasn't wary about being spoiled, as he also noted that, were he to ultimately catch up with what went down in Westeros, he would likely forget details about the ending. Understandably, he was relatively pleased about what ended up unfolding in Winterfell.

The topic of the series came up during the conversation and, when the outlet was apprehensive about revealing spoilers in case the actor plans to catch up with the program, Bean confirmed, "I'll have forgotten by then, go on."

With Ned's daughter Sansa regaining control of Winterfell and remaining relatively independent from the rest of the kingdoms, Bean seemed proud about the final result. Upon learning of the series' conclusion, Bean added, “So did Winterfell stay separate? Oh, good for them.”

Despite being a talented performer, Bean has earned notoriety for often dying in his various projects, which includes his unexpected execution at the end of Game of Thrones' first season.

Earlier this year, Bean reflected on the disturbing death and what was going through his head as a performer in the sequence.

"It was horror and disbelief — that Joffrey changed his mind [about exiling Ned] — and then resignation and [realizing that he was] seeing his daughter for the last time, Arya," Bean recalled to Entertainment Weekly. "I was trying to think of all four [things]. It wasn't just, 'Oh God, I'm getting my head chopped off.' Those mix of feelings is what made it what it was, I suppose."

The actor also noted that preparing for the brutal scene was nearly as unsettling as it was for audiences to watch it.

"It took like a whole day or so to film it and you so you have to just keep focused on the fact that you're about to meet your death without messing around," Bean admitted. "I was very hot at the time, so that probably helped. And everybody else's reactions were fantastic — Cersei and the kids. It was very moving with a lot of pathos in that scene. Then I put my head in the block and I was finished for the day."

HBO is currently developing multiple Game of Thrones spinoffs.

