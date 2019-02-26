Jason Momoa Posts Drogo & Khaleesi ‘Game of Thrones’ Reunion Photo From Oscars

Jason Momoa and his character of Khal Drogo departed Game of Thrones in its first season, though the impact of his character on Emilia Clarke‘s Danaerys Targaryen continues to be felt years later. At this weekend’s Academy Awards, the actors reunited, a moment which Momoa shared on his Instagram page.

The actor shared the photo of the pair while adding, “So proud of you [Emilia Clarke]. I love u [sic] with all my heart,” while signing the message, “Drogo.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This isn’t the only Game of Thrones reunion fans can enjoy, as a reunion special was filmed last year that was hosted by Conan O’Brien and will be available on the home video release of the final season. Sean Bean, who also only appeared in the series’ first season, reportedly took part in the special and, while his involvement in the specific special is unconfirmed, Momoa was spotted in Belfast around the time of the special, though he’s been known to regularly drop by the set for visits.

Members of the cast have offered minimal details on what to expect from the final episodes of the series, with Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, previously claiming that her final scene on the show saw her character all alone.

“I ended on the perfect scene,” Williams shared with The Guardian. “I was alone –- shocker! Arya’s always bloody alone. But I was alone and I had watched a lot of other people wrap. I knew the drill, I had seen the tears and heard the speeches.”

Williams’ on-screen sister, Sophie Turner, teased that, like much of the series, the final season will leave fans with conflicting feelings.

“Who knows if it will be satisfying for the fans. I think a lot of fans will be disappointed and a lot of fans will be over the moon, I think,” Turner shared with IGN. “I think it will be really interesting to see people’s reactions, but for me reading the script it was just like heartbreaking to read at the very final page of the script it just says, ‘End of Game of Thrones‘. That was really emotional.”

The final season of Game of Thrones premieres on HBO on April 14th.

Were you glad to see the stars reunite? Let us know in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!