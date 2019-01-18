‘Game Of Thrones’ Kit Harington Reveals What He Kept From the Set

The end of Game of Thrones is upon us, and while fans are eager to find out how the war for Westeros will end, the series has taken its toll on the actors involved.

Though Jon Snow has the rightful claim to the Iron Throne, actor Kit Harington seems to be ready to move on. And yet, he’s still claiming a memento from the set of the long-running HBO series, and it’s something that fans just saw for the first time last week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I kept that statue. You know, the one in the crypt. I kept it, they sent it to my house. So I’ve got it in my shed. How sad is that?” Harington said on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show. “I was the only one who kept their statue that’s how narcissistic I am.”

The statue in question comes from the first promo for the final season of Game of Thrones, in which Jon Snow and his sisters Arya and Sansa Stark explore the crypts of Winterfell, eventually coming across statues of themselves as possible portends of their deaths.

Harington joked that he wanted to make it into a “water feature,” making it a fountain on display in the yard of his home.

As far as details for the new season, the actor remains tight lipped.

“I’m so excited for people to see it,” Harington said. “I think it’s going to be extraordinary, hopefully it’ll change TV again like it did originally, and break boundaries. I think it might.”

Harington previously spoke at length about how the grueling filming process and how it affected the actors on the series.

“The last season of Thrones seemed to be designed to break us,” Harington said to GQ.

“Everyone was broken at the end. I don’t know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so f**king tiring,” added the actor. “We were sleep deprived. It was like it was designed to make you think, Right, I’m f**king sick of this. I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, ‘I’ve had enough now. I love this, it’s been the best thing in my life, I’ll miss it one day – but I’m done.’”

The final season of Game of Thrones returns to HBO on Sunday, April 14th.