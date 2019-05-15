Game of Thrones: Lena Headey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Share BTS Photos Together

The penultimate episode of Game of Thrones aired on Sunday, and it saw the end of another handful of characters who had been with the series since the very beginning. Two of those characters were Jaime and Cersei Lannister, the brother-sister duo whose love affair set the entire show in motion when Bran Stark caught them in the act in the first episode. While Jaime became a better man over the years, he wasn’t able to resist his lifelong love, and returned to King’s Landing to die with Cersei. The actors behind the Lannister siblings, Lena Headey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, took to Instagram after the episode to share some fun behind-the-scenes photos together.

“The best, sweetest most wonderful sister from another mother @iamlenaheadey. That was a fun decade,” Coster-Waldau wrote. Headey replied to the post with five heart emojis, and shared a photo of her own.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When @nikolajwilliamcw and I wore jellyfish … I f***ing love you ya big weirdo,” Headey wrote.

Man fans commented on both actors’ posts, sharing in their love for the characters.

“I wanted you to rule forever! Long live queen Cersei!,” @labellavita_8891 wrote.

“You have given us everything through Jaime and Cersei. Will miss every bit of this show. Thank you,” @everything.got replied.

“That was the best ending Jaime and Cersei could get, but a part of me just wanted you both to escape and start a life together!,” @enthusiastic_cutlet added.

Even Pilou Asbæk, the actor who played Euron Greyjoy, added a comment.

“Not your baby!!!,” he wrote with some crying-laughing emojis. Asbæk shared his own photos with the Lannisters twins, which you can check out on his Instagram here.

With only one episode left of the hit series, fans are eager to find out who will survive and end up on the Iron Throne. In addition to Jaime and Cersei, the final season has already seen the deaths of Missandei, Jorah Mormont, Theon Greyjoy, Varys, The Hound, The Mountain, Lyanna Mormont, Beric Dondarrion, Melisandre, Euron Grejoy, Rhaegal, Dolorous Edd and the Night King. Who do you think will die in the final episode? Tell us in the comments!

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO TV at 9pm EST.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break some major X-Men news, discuss THAT episode of Game of Thrones, and do a deep dive into all this weeks comics! After Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker are you ready for a different take on the franchise? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!