Game of Thrones: Lena Headey Shares Stunning Fan Art of Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Game of Thrones may have officially come to an end last month, but the series’ stars are still showing their love for each other on social media. Lena Headey, the actor best known for playing Cersei Lannister, recently took to Instagram to share some fan art of Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played her onscreen brother/lover, Jaime Lannister. Created by 16-year old artist, @benyamin_arts, this realistic art is impressing Game of Thrones fans everywhere.

“@nikolajwilliamcw did you see @benyamin_arts 👏👏👏DRAWING!!! of you. It’s almost as if you’re handsome or something …,” Headey wrote.

Many people commented on the post, including Pilou Asbæk (Euron Greyjoy).

“Ok. I’m getting jealous!!!,” he joked.

The artist also replied with “wow just Wow 💙💙💙.” You can view more of his work on Instagram here.

Hilariously, the official account for The Walking Dead also commented:

“Get a room already. Wait 🤔,” they wrote.

Here are some other fan comments:

“Queen of supporting other artists,” @mandala_magico wrote.

“You’re so sweet to always promote the work of others,” @harposylvester added.

“IM LAUGHING SO MUCH I LOVE YOU TWO,” @itselenaforyou replied.

While their days of playing brother and sister are done, Coster-Waldau and Headey have plenty of projects still in the works. Headey is currently in production for Gunpowder Milkshake an action film directed by Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado that’s also set to star Avengers: Endgame‘s Karen Gillan, The Haunting of Hill House‘s Carla Gugino, Star Trek: Discovery‘s Michelle Yeoh, Billions‘ Paul Giamatti, and Black Panther‘s Angela Bassett. The movie is set for a 2020 release.

Coster-Waldau is currently starring in Domino, the latest Brian De Palma film that also stars Game of Thrones‘ Carice van Houten (Melisandre) and her real-life partner, Guy Pearce (Iron Man 3). The movie is currently playing in select theaters and is available to view on Amazon.

All eight seasons of Game of Thrones are currently streaming on HBO.