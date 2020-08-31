Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Says Male Co-Stars Received Comforts Female Stars Didn't Get

✖

It's no secret the final season of Game of Thrones wasn't a hit with either fans or critics from the moment the batch of six episodes first aired. More recently, stars of the show even publicly admitted if they could go back and redo the season, they would. Now, series lead Emilia Clarke says her male costars were given luxuries on set that weren't available to her and the other female actors involved with the production.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival this week, Clarke detailed there were times her male costars had cooling systems built into their wool suits, something she herself wasn't able to use. “The guys in the Night’s Watch, Jon Snow, are wearing a woolly mammoth all the time,” Clarke said.

“When we were shooting things in a hot country when they had all of those things on, they had this pump that had its own little generator attached into the costumes. They used it to pump cold water into these pipes and cool them all down so underneath they had this weird kind of cooling system,” she added.

Clarke then said how the female stars of show weren't allowed any of it. “Girls weren’t allowed that," she concluded. "All I could get was the back of my wig to be lifted up. It’s too hard, I’ve got a wig on, they don’t make cold packs you know, you put ice packs on yourself.”

Earlier this month, Charles Dance — the actor behind the always-scheming Twin Lannister — told our sister site PopCulture.com he wouldn't hesistate to sign a petition to remake the finale season. "Well if there was a petition, I would sign it," Dance said.

"I mean, I saw it. I continue to watch the whole series even after I'd been killed off in the lavatory," he added. "Because I just thought it's a fantastic television show, you know? I was very lucky to be part of it. I loved it; there were storylines [where] I wanted to know what was going to happen to these people! I know that the finale satisfied a lot of people. It also disappointed a lot of people, and I'm afraid I am in the latter camp."

Cover photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage

