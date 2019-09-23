Game of Thrones Star Peter Dinklage Wins Outstanding Supporting Actor Award at 2019 Emmys

“I’m so fortunate to be a member of a community that is nothing but all about tolerance and diversity.” Watch #GameOfThrones‘ Peter Dinklage accept the award for best supporting actor in a drama https://t.co/WmT1Fmyol4 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/HJJSig7JPg — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 23, 2019

The final season of Game of Thrones earned a lot of criticisms for how it rushed the final conflict as well as how it portrayed the Queen of Dragons, but no one was complaining about actor Peter Dinklage and his portrayal of the fan-favorite character Tyrion Lannister. And now the actor has another Emmy Award to go with his tenure in the fantasy land of Westeros, capping off his eight seasons on the series with a prestigious accolade. Dinklage previously won the same award last year, as well as in 2015 and 2011, making that a solid four-for-eight in nominations at the Emmys for the entire duration of the series.

Dinklage has been praised for his run as Tyrion Lannister, going from a slightly despicable anti-hero to one of the only likable characters on the side of the villains to being the sole beacon of light in the Mad Queen’s descent into madness.

Fans might not support the final season of Game of Thrones, but Dinklage has always been one of the best part of the show since it began. And his acceptance speech praised the viewing audience and his colleagues for accepting him, as he said he didn’t feel he’d be accepted anywhere else like he was in the world of entertainment.

Before the final season started airing, Dinklage spoke with Entertainment Tonight about Game of Thrones and was asked how he felt about the final season — and the actor never wavered in his support of the series.

“There are no better writers in television than Dan Weiss and David Benioff,” Dinklage proclaimed. “They ended it brilliantly. Better than I could have imagined and you people are in for it.”

Despite all of the odds set against his character, Tyrion is one of the few in Westeros who ended up in a great situation when the war was all over with. He aided Bran Stark as the new King of the Seven Kingdoms and presumably lived a prosperous life, despite nearly everyone else in his family wanting him dead. Even if Dinklage didn’t win an Emmy, that’s a victory in and of itself.

The full series of Game of Thrones is now available to stream on HBO.