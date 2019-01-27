‘Game of Thrones’: Naomi Watts Speaks Out on Her Role in the Prequel

Little is known about HBO TV ‘s followup to Game of Thrones, which will be a prequel set before the time of the White Walkers’ creation in Westeros. But we do know Naomi Watts will star in the series, and we’re trying to find out more.

The actress made one of her first press appearances since her casting was revealed, speaking with Variety at the Sundance Film Festival. But she’s still not spilling any details about her role in the Game of Thrones prequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Do you really think I’m going to tell you that? Are you trying to catch me off guard?” Watts said with a laugh.

Instead of shedding any light on the details of the upcoming show, Watts instead spoke about why she decided to take part in the new series.

“It’s a fantastic world, isn’t it? I think there’s so many brilliant elements to that series that make it very exciting, very appealing,” Watts said. “I don’t want to dig myself into a big hole here… All I want to say is it’s very exciting- I’ll say that again and again and again — and nothing else.”

Watts also addressed the rabid fandom, which dominates conventions and necessitates ludicrous method of secrecy in order to prevent spoilers from leaking online. When asked if she’s ready to handle it, Watts wasn’t sure.

“I don’t know. We’ll see. I know it’s pretty huge and that might take some adjusting, but there’s a reason for that fandom. I think it’s just so well done,” Watts said.

It’s not exactly clear when filming will begin on the new series, and we shouldn’t expect Watts to reveal any new information. But HBO President Casey Bloys did say that year that they hope to begin filming soon.

“The development process was very positive,” Bloys said to Entertainment Weekly. “Other people got busy, things didn’t come together … It’s fair to say we’re excited about this pilot, we’re hoping to shoot it in the first quarter of ’19, I don’t anticipate any movement on any other prequels until we [see what this one is].”

In fact, the most relevant detail we’ve received comes from the author of the original novels, George R. R. Martin, who teased that fans should pick up his latest book if they want to be in the know.

“Meanwhile, there are still a couple of other possible prequels in active development,” Martin wrote on his blog. “I can’t tell you the subject matter of those projects, no, sorry, wish I could. The readers among you might want to grab a copy of Fire & Blood when it is released … though.”

There’s no word yet on when the Game of Thrones prequel will be released but the final season of the flagship series will premiere on HBO on April 14th.