Game of Thrones Fan Petition to Remake Season 8 Passes One Million Signatures

Fan petitions are all the rage online these days. From releasing Snyder Cuts to recasting Robert Pattinson, a lot of people seem to believe that they can get whatever they want if they just sign their name to an online movement (not at all what Change.org was designed to do). Of all these recent petitions, the most absurd is also one of the most-signed. After last Sunday’s penultimate episode of Game of Thrones, some fans created a petition asking HBO to rewrite and reshoot the entire final season of the beloved series with new writers at the helm.

This petition was already ridiculous enough when it launched, before it got any attention. You’re asking a premium network to spend hundreds of millions MORE dollars and spend two additional years to remake a show that is already setting viewership records just about every single week. It makes no sense, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t leaping at the opportunity to sign this petition. In fact, it’s been less than a week since this thing was launched, and it has already passed one million signatures.

More than one million people have signed their name to this petition, but that massive number isn’t even the most impressive part. The rate at which this total is climbing is insane. This petition had just 500,000 on Thursday, two days before the writing of this article. Two days before that, it had less than 200,000.

It’s growing rapidly, but that doesn’t exactly matter at all. HBO isn’t going to remake this season, it was too expensive and it’s entirely too successful. Honestly, when you put it in perspective, the petitions doesn’t seem to have that many Game of Thrones fans behind it, at least when you compare it to how many people are watching the show.

Last week’s episode saw 18 million people tune in on Sunday night alone, with a lot more streaming it in the middle of the night and into Monday. One million signatures is simply a fraction of that.

Hey, it may be enough to give the folks at HBO a chuckle, but that’s about it.

The series finale of Game of Thrones is set to air on Sunday night at 9 pm ET on HBO.