‘Game of Thrones’: Rose Leslie Remembers Filming the Cave Scene with Kit Harington

After an excruciatingly long hiatus, the final season of Game of Thrones is finally beginning tomorrow. Many of the show’s cast members have been promoting the series, and even some of the actors behind the dearly departed characters are reminiscing about their time on the show. Rose Leslie, who is best known to Game of Thrones fans as Ygritte, spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the famous cave scene in which her character finally became intimate with Jon Snow, who is played by her now husband, Kit Harington.

“I remember that scene took a day and it was a closed set, so only the amount of people who were essential to the filming were allowed to be present. It was such a moment for the two lovers to finally come together, and the promiscuous side of Ygritte was wanting to teach Jon Snow a few things,” Leslie recalled.

“There was a lot of fun to be had in terms of her demeanor and the way she held herself. I remember enjoying this side of her. She was a lot of talk, but she ended up walking the walk. I felt very safe, and I remember enjoying that day just because it was a different element for both of those characters. And then we also got to jump into some hot water, so that’s always fun. We were pretty open to the elements, and being able to jump into the water, that was rather enjoyable.”

The actor went on to talk about how Harington behaved while filming the scene.

“[Harington] was, as ever, a gentleman, and he made sure that I was comfortable where he was going to be positioned, and he would always then turn around when they called cut and the lovely wardrobe dailies would come in with a dressing gown, and then I would be covered. And only then would notes be spoken to us from the director. But he was very considerate and made sure as much as possible that I didn’t feel awkward standing in front of people with your tits out. So it’s never going to be an enjoyable day, it’s always going to be an awkward one, but he and the rest of the crew were incredibly considerate, and it’s a conversation that we most certainly had in terms of where the boundaries lay.”

Leslie also discussed having a famously repeated line, “You know nothing, Jon Snow,” saying she feels “incredibly privileged to have a catchphrase.” However, it’s not something her and Harington say to each other in private.

“I think between he and I, no, we never say it to one another for obvious reasons — and not just ’cause it’s corny. We came across a mug with the catchphrase on as we were doing our Christmas shopping the other month. It’s such a phenomenon, though,” she added.

Game of Thrones returns for its final season on April 14th.

