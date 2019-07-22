Game of Thrones SDCC19 Panel: The Cast Reveal Their Favorite Lines from the Show

San Diego Comic-Comic is coming to a close, but the weekend saw an array of exciting, star-studded panels. Friday’s line-up included a Game of Thrones panel, which will likely be the series’ last. The event featured Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), Conleth Hill (Varys), John Bradley (Samwell Tarley), and Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm). During the panel, the cast was asked to reveal their favorite lines from the series, and while some had some obvious answers, others came in with some surprises.

Ranging from their own quotes to ones spoken by their fellow castmates, here’s a reminder of Game of Thrones‘ best moments…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau: “Hold the door”

Waldau went with the tragic reveal of how Hodor got his nickname, which was shown in the season six episode, “The Door.”

Liam Cunningham: “Nothing fucks you harder than time”

Cunningham went with one of his own quotes, which was from the season seven episode, “Eastwatch.”

Jacob Anderson: “Valar Morghulis”

Translating to “All men must die,” this quote is spoken frequently throughout the series.

Maisie Williams: “Not Today”

Another frequently repeated line, this mantra was first taught to Arya by Syrio Forel in season one, and eerily repeated by Melisandre in the season eight episode, “The Long Night.”

John Bradley: “I always wanted to be a wizard”

Said by Sam in the season one episode, “You Win or You Die,” Bradley explained that this line was his favorite for deep character psyche reasons (it reveals the core nature of Sam’s hard life).

Conleth Hill: “I drink and I know things”

After joking that a RuPaul’s Drag Race quote was his favorite, the actor ended up choosing the famous line said by Tyrion in the season six episode, “Home.”

Isaac Hempstead Wright: “Chaos is a ladder”

Originally said by Littlefinger in the season three episode, “The Climb,” Bran repeats the line back to him during season seven. Wright said this was his favorite because it’s very true, and because Bran got to turn it around on Littlefinger.

What’s your favorite Game of Thrones quote? Tell us in the comments!