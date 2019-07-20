Game of Thrones SDCC19 Panel: Isaac Hempstead Wright Addresses the “Evil Bran” Theory

San Diego Comic-Con has seen an array of star-studded panels, including one featuring much of the cast of Game of Thrones. Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), Conleth Hill (Varys), John Bradley (Sawwell Tarley), Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark) were all in attendance, answering fan questions about their respective characters. Wright was asked about the “evil Bran” fan theory and the joke that Westeros is now a “surveillance state” since the character has the ability to see the past, present, and future. The theory is that Bran knew all along that he was meant to be king, and allowed all of the terrible things to unfold for him to get there. However, Wright clarified some things about Bran’s Three-Eyed Raven powers.

“I don’t think Bran knows, per se, what exactly’s going to happen in the future. He has the entirety of the past at his fingertips, but I think his vision of the future is slightly cloudier. So that’s my excuse for why Bran didn’t say anything. But I think it’s quite cool that it’s left slightly ambiguous… I think that’s one of the cleverest things about the ending: that it doesn’t conclude everything neatly,” he explained.

There have been tons of crazy fan theories about Bran, including a popular one that he was the Night King. That, of course, did not turn out to be true.

In a previous interview with Jimmy Kimmel that occurred while the final season was airing, Wright made it clear that his character was a good guy.

“I think he’s the Three-Eyed Raven, who is definitely on the side of the living,” he explained.

During the SDCC panel, Wright also revealed his favorite line from the series, which was “Chaos is a ladder,” because it’s very true, and Bran got to turn it around on Littlefinger during season seven.

All eight seasons of Game of Thrones are currently streaming on HBO.