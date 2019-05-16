Game of Thrones Petition to Remake Season 8 Approaches Half a Million Signatures

The Internet is a strange place, where hordes of people think signing an online petition will make a difference in the production of the world’s biggest franchises. Some of these petitions make more sense than others, but the current movement is one of the most difficult to imagine of all. A lot of people are understandably frustrated with the final season of Game of Thrones, but there are actually hundreds of thousands of fans who have signed a petition to have HBO completely rewrite and reshoot the entire season.

Yes, this is a real petition. The final season of Game of Thrones took a VERY long time to produce, and cost millions and millions of dollars in the process. It’s also worth noting that, despite the blow-back from fans, Game of Thrones Season 8 has broken multiple HBO viewership records, so the network likely wouldn’t want to run it back anyway, even if it had the funds to do so.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That hasn’t stopped a ton of fans from signing it. At the time of writing this article, just a few days after the petition was launched, more than 456,800 people signed their names. That’s nearly half a million. Just 24 hours ago, there were 190,000, so it’s gaining quite a lot of steam.

Of course that sounds like a lot of people, because it is. But it’s not nearly as many as are watching the show week after week. Sunday’s penultimate episode, “The Bells,” saw 18.4 million viewers tune in live. Half of one million is simply a fraction of that.

There’s a good chance that this petition doesn’t have any affect on the actual show. Honestly, it’s nearly a guarantee. But that hasn’t stopped almost 500,000 people from thinking otherwise.

The Game of Thrones series finale is set to air on Sunday night at 9 pm ET on HBO.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break some major X-Men news, discuss THAT episode of Game of Thrones, and do a deep dive into all this weeks comics! After Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker are you ready for a different take on the franchise? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!