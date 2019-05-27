Game of Thrones Fan Flies Banner Over Seattle Asking for Final Season to Be Remade

Many fans have been vocal about their disappointment with the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. There have been complaints on Twitter and even online petitions for the final season of the fantasy drama to be completely remade by a new team of writers. Now one fan in the Seattle area has taken the backlash to the next level by paying for a banner to be flown over the city. Written on the banner is a plea for someone to remake the final season of Game of Thrones. Apparently, the idea began as a joke but eventually snowballed into reality.

“This started as a stupid joke with my friends and it gained a lot of traction, and here I am,” Ryan Geddes, the fan who started a Go Fund Me for the banner, told KIRO 7 TV. The quoted price to fly the banner was $695. The crowdfunding page earned enough to cover that in five days and through 17 donors.

Leftover funds from the campaign will go to additional banners asking questions left unanswered by the show’s final season. Those questions include:

“WHY DID YOU PUT THE TREBUCHETS IN FRONT OF WINTERFELL”

“IF BRAN NO LONGER HAS JURISDICTION OVER THE NIGHTS WATCH WHY IS SANSA ENFORCING JON’S BANISHMENT”

“DID THEY COSTUME EURON GREYJOY IN THE ZARA CLEARANCE AISLE?”

“WHY DID SCORPIONS GO FROM OVERPOWERED TO USELESS IN ONE EPISODE”

“WHAT IS STOPPING DORNE AND THE IRON ISLANDS FROM SECEDING NOW THAT THE UNSULLIED AND DOTHRAKI HAVE LEFT?”

“NONE OF THE CHARACTERS DECISIONS MAKE SENSE ANY MORE MAKE IT STOP PLEASE”

“I STILL DON’T KNOW WHO THE NIGHT KING IS AND I’M STRUGGLING TO FIND AN APPROPRIATE MEDIUM TO EXPRESS MY FRUSTRATION AND DESPAIR”

Geddes also used the attention given to the crowdfunding campaign to draw attention to a charity supported by Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke. “So this got picked up by the local news and is gaining some traction,” he wrote on the Go Fund Me page. “I thought I would piggyback off my 15 minutes of stupid internet fame to plug Emilia Clark’s charity for stroke and brain injury survivors: sameyou.org. This has been entertaining, but if aggrieved fans want to send a message to HBO they should donate to sameyou.org instead!” Fans have so far donated over $30,000 to that cause.

