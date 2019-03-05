‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Trailer Confirms the Fate of Tormund

The full trailer for the final season of Game of Thrones didn’t reveal too much about the plot, which is to be expected. Almost everything is a spoiler at this point and you don’t need to say hardly anything about what’s to come in order to get everyone excited. However, the trailer did reveal one little piece of information that fans have been waiting on for quite a while.

We finally know what happened to Tormund Giantsbane, Beric Dondarrion, and Eddison Tollett. The trio of characters was on the wall when the Night King’s Ice Dragon took it down at the end of the Season Seven finale, leaving their fates up in the air. This was difficult to sit with for more than a year, especially in the case of Tormund, who has become one of the most beloved characters on the show over the last few seasons.

In one shot in the trailer, we see all three men walking through a tunnel, lit by the fire of Beric’s sword, confirming that they definitely survived the fall.

While this is incredibly good news, nothing about this final season is guaranteed. We don’t know how long these characters, or any for that matter, will remain alive. There’s no telling what fate could befall each and every one of them. It’s entirely possible that Tormund and the others could survive the fall only to be killed in the first episode of the season. There’s nothing teasing that possibility, there are just no guarantees on Game of Thrones, especially in the final season.

For now though, we can breathe easy, knowing that Tormund will at least grace our screens once more before Game of Thrones comes to an end.

Are you glad to know Tormund, Beric, and Edd are still alive? Who do you think will survive the final season when all is said and done? Let us know in the comments!

Game of Thrones returns for its final six episodes on Sunday, April 14th on HBO.

