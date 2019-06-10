Sophie Turner Hasn’t Watched Last Two Game of Thrones Episodes

Millions of Game of Thrones fans tuned into the show’s final episode to see how the epic intrigue would end. Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner wasn’t among them. The actress who played Sansa Stark throughout the show’s seven seasons tells Conan O’Brien on an episode of CONAN that she hasn’t seen the final two episodes of the series.

“My whole adolescence, 10 years,” Turner says, reflecting on the show finally coming to its end. “It’s okay. I haven’t watched the last two episodes because…it’s too emotional for me. But I saw Dan Weiss last night, one of the creators, and I saw him and I just broke down into tears and I was like, ‘It can’t be over!’ But it is, so…’”

Turner goes on to say that there’s no chance of her returning for any kind of sequel series about Sansa Stark, Queen in the North. You watch the entire interview segment above.

Those final two episodes of Game of Thrones proved controversial with fans. The entire final season was so divisive that some fans are going to extreme measures to see it remade with a different team of writers. Some others are trying to keep Weiss and co-creator David Benioff away from the Star Wars franchise.

Despite how polarizing, Weiss and Benioff supposedly never though of ending the series any other way. According to HBO programming president Casey Bloys, Game of Thrones creators DB Weiss and David Benioff have known how the show would end and never considered any other ending. “They are very smart, very bright, very methodical,” Bloys said. “They’ve had this in their heads for a long time. So there weren’t big debates about, should it end this way or not end this way, this is what they had planned.”

For his part, A Game of Thrones author George RR Martin has backed Weiss and Benioff’s adaptation all the way through to the end. “I am working in a very different medium than David and Dan, never forget,” Martin wrote in a blog post following the finale. “They had six hours for this final season. I expect these last two books of mine will fill 3000 manuscript pages between them before I’m done… and if more pages and chapters and scenes are needed, I’ll add them. And of course the butterfly effect will be at work as well; those of you who follow this Not A Blog will know that I’ve been talking about that since season one. There are characters who never made it onto the screen at all, and others who died in the show but still live in the books… so if nothing else, the readers will learn what happened to Jeyne Poole, Lady Stoneheart, Penny and her pig, Skahaz Shavepate, Arianne Martell, Darkstar, Victarion Greyjoy, Ser Garlan the Gallant, Aegon VI, and a myriad of other characters both great and small that viewers of the show never had the chance to meet. And yes, there will be unicorns… of a sort…”

