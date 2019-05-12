Is Game of Thrones Setting Up an Epic Sansa and Cersei Clash?

With just two episodes left in the show’s entire run, Game of Thrones fans are eagerly waiting to figure out exactly how the HBO series comes to a close. And if one string of details surrounding recent episodes is any indication, a pretty unexpected altercation could be on the way.

The New York Post recently posited one interesting theory, which is that Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) will be the one to defeat Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) when all is said and done. The theory cites the Season 5 flashback involving Cersei, in which a witch in the woods foretold her future. In addition to revealing how all of her children would die, the witch told Cersei that she would become a queen until there was “another, younger and more beautiful, to cast you down and take all that you hold dear”.

Many had assumed that this was a reference to Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer), until she was among those killed by Cersei in the Season 6 finale. After that, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) was expected to be the queen in question — but the theory cites some good evidence as to why it could be Sansa (who technically currently serves as the Queen of the North).

It’s no secret that Sansa and Dany have had different approaches to this season’s conflict, with Dany largely being concerned with getting the Throne by any means necessary. Especially now that Cersei killed Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) at the end of last week’s episode, Dany is more focused on revenge than ever before, which could prove to be a negative thing depending on how the ensuing battle plays out. As the theory suggests, Dany being (understandably) focused on that personal vendetta could allow an avenue for Sansa to deal with Cersei.

There’s also the nature of Sansa’s personal relationship with Cersei, who she has had a sort of tie to since the beginning of the series. Considering the years of harm that Cersei brought on Sansa and her family, it certainly would be satisfying to see Sansa’s arc evolve to making that choice.

“She started out so naive and was forced to undergo the most brutal possible education into the world but emerged from it and became this powerful figure and kind of against all odds.” co-showrunner David Benioff said at the beginning of the season. “I don’t think too many people watching the first season had any expectation that Sansa would become the woman that she became. And part of that is the story and part of that is Sophie Turner and the phenom she turned out to be as an actress. We knew when we cast Sophie that she was this really good child actor but we had no idea she’d become the force that’s she’s become. So if I had to pick one, I’d pick Sansa.”

