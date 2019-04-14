‘Game of Thrones’ Theory Suggests Varys Will Betray Daenerys

Game of Thrones returns Sunday night for its final season on HBO. The fantasy drama known for its intrigue and betrayals has six episodes left to conclude its tale. One theory suggests there may be at least one major shift in allegiance coming in the show’s final season. Varys the Spider, once the Master of Whisperers on the Small Council, has served many masters. He worked for the Mad King, Aerys Targaryen, up until Robert’s Rebellion. He then worked for King Robert but began conspiring with Viserys Targaryen to restore the previous line of kings. Varys shrugged off Viserys’ grisly death and soon began working to put Daenerys Targaryen on the Iron Throne instead.

Will Varys turn on Dany as well before the end? Dany once asked Varys about his shifting allegiances. Varys replied, “You wish to know where my true loyalties lie? Not with any king or queen, but with the people. The people who suffer under despots and prosper under just rule. The people whose hearts you aim to win. If you demand blind allegiance, I respect your wishes. Grey Worm can behead me or your dragons can devour me. But if you let me live, I will serve you well. I will dedicate myself to seeing you on the Iron Throne because I choose you. Because I know the people have no better chance than you.”

But Varys also warned Dany that his loyalty is not blind. “As long as I have my eyes, I’ll use them,” he said. Varys believes Dany is the best chance for the people fo Westeros, but she’s not perfect. Varys lived through the Mad King’s reign, and Dany has shown symptoms of her father’s madness more than once. Varys believes Dany is Westeros’s best chance, but what if those eyes of his spot a better option?

Enter Jon Snow. Jon may not know it himself, but Bran Stark, Samwell Tarly, and the Game of Thrones audience are aware that Jon is a Targaryen by blood. Knowing Varys’ talent for collecting secrets, it seems inevitable that he’ll discover the truth of Jon’s lineage. There’s a good chance he already knows, or at least suspect.

Varys may see in Jon a way to restore House Targaryen without inviting madness back into King’s Landing. Dany is proud, prone to acts of brutality, and motivated by a sense of entitlement to the Iron Throne. A sense of duty drives Jon and there’s a good chance he would resist sitting in the Iron Throne if offered to him. Varys may think Jon would be a more stable ruler or at least one he can better guide or manipulate.

Dany and Jon are working together for now and their romantic entanglement could make that alliance permanent. The revelation that Dany is Jon’s aunt may change things, despite inbreeding being a long Targaryen tradition. Either way, Dany and Jon will need to work out a peaceable agreement to rule Westeros should they survive the White Walkers and the Lannisters. Otherwise, another Targaryen civil war may grip the realm. Even if Dany and Jon do rule together, Dany doesn’t believe she can bear children. If this is true, there’s the strong possibility that a war of succession will follow Dany’s reign.

Knowing what such a war would cost the commoners, Varys may do whatever he needs to avoid the conflict, even if it means killing Dany.

Do you think Varys will betray Daenerys? Let us know in the comments. Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

