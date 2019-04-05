‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Freak Out Over Seeing Lord Varys With Hair

The fantastical setting of Game of Thrones has seen its entire cast adorn themselves in appropriate garb, from exquisite dresses to intricate armor. Some characters, such as Rory McCann’s The Hound, were covered in scars to convey their tortured history, making the actor underneath difficult to recognize. Lord Varys, who is played by Conleth Hill, has appeared in all seasons of the series, as his character is regularly in the mix in regards to royal matters, with his bald head making him stand out from many other characters. While he’s immediately recognizable in the series, fans can barely recognize the actor with his full head of hair.
Earlier this week, a world premiere event debuted the first look at the first episode of the final season, with the exciting event featuring a red carpet to welcome the series’ cast and crew. Hill attended the event and fans were quick to take to Twitter to note how good the actor looked with a full head of hair and their shock at how different the actor looked off-screen.
Scroll down to see fans reacting to Hill's appearance
Bless This Man
This man Varys shaved his beautiful head of hair for 7 years for our sake. Bless this man pic.twitter.com/v8xzd9Qn2d— Harden stan 🤠 (@karleeworthen) April 5, 2019
Looking Good
Get you a head full of hair like Lord Varys. #GOT pic.twitter.com/Cbikwcg4K0— FLAMES on (@thesideofmyface) April 5, 2019
No Big Deal
NBD just Varys with hair(ys?) pic.twitter.com/dMm3YfPcjh— K-Jo Thru the Tulips 💐🌷 (@LuLaKJo) April 5, 2019
Quite a Shock
Boy did it come as a shock to me when I learned that Varys from Game of Thrones actually has hair.— Coleman Toon Town Ranahan (@colemanranahan) April 5, 2019
Uncomfortable
1-Brienne of Tarth is a GODDESS— Breanna Ross (@BreannaRoss1) April 5, 2019
2-Varys with hair makes me VERY uncomfortable 😂 #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/wla3gwqG8f
Freaked Out
Who else is freaked out that Varys has hair? Or is it just me then? 😂#GOT #GameOfThrones— Paula 🖤 (@lightm0tifs) April 5, 2019
Colorful Description
So I just saw the actor who plays Lord Varys with hair for the first time and he looks like a posh worldly Humanities professor who bones a student after finals pic.twitter.com/nyuKz5xg8M— Um Jammer Leslie (@garbage_hime) April 4, 2019
How Does He Do It!?
I’d love to know how Conleth Hill’s hair grows back so quickly! @GameOfThrones #GoT #GameOfThrones #Varys #ConlethHill— ALL OUT LIFE (@ArrowJoey) April 4, 2019
Shook
VARYS WITH HAIR I AM SHOOK. WHAT AMAZING HAIR. https://t.co/beTnWYb0Qx— Michelle (@michelle_cheech) April 4, 2019
Draw the Line
Alright, Varys with hair is where I draw the line pic.twitter.com/K7k5ASPEdJ— House Barngaryen (@undecidedtd) April 3, 2019