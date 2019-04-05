‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Freak Out Over Seeing Lord Varys With Hair

The fantastical setting of Game of Thrones has seen its entire cast adorn themselves in appropriate garb, from exquisite dresses to intricate armor. Some characters, such as Rory McCann’s The Hound, were covered in scars to convey their tortured history, making the actor underneath difficult to recognize. Lord Varys, who is played by Conleth Hill, has appeared in all seasons of the series, as his character is regularly in the mix in regards to royal matters, with his bald head making him stand out from many other characters. While he’s immediately recognizable in the series, fans can barely recognize the actor with his full head of hair.

Earlier this week, a world premiere event debuted the first look at the first episode of the final season, with the exciting event featuring a red carpet to welcome the series’ cast and crew. Hill attended the event and fans were quick to take to Twitter to note how good the actor looked with a full head of hair and their shock at how different the actor looked off-screen.

Scroll down to see fans reacting to Hill’s appearance and tune in to the final season premiere of Game of Thrones on April 14th.

This man Varys shaved his beautiful head of hair for 7 years for our sake. Bless this man pic.twitter.com/v8xzd9Qn2d — Harden stan 🤠 (@karleeworthen) April 5, 2019

Get you a head full of hair like Lord Varys. #GOT pic.twitter.com/Cbikwcg4K0 — FLAMES on (@thesideofmyface) April 5, 2019

NBD just Varys with hair(ys?) pic.twitter.com/dMm3YfPcjh — K-Jo Thru the Tulips 💐🌷 (@LuLaKJo) April 5, 2019

Boy did it come as a shock to me when I learned that Varys from Game of Thrones actually has hair. — Coleman Toon Town Ranahan (@colemanranahan) April 5, 2019

1-Brienne of Tarth is a GODDESS

2-Varys with hair makes me VERY uncomfortable 😂 #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/wla3gwqG8f — Breanna Ross (@BreannaRoss1) April 5, 2019

Who else is freaked out that Varys has hair? Or is it just me then? 😂#GOT #GameOfThrones — Paula 🖤 (@lightm0tifs) April 5, 2019

So I just saw the actor who plays Lord Varys with hair for the first time and he looks like a posh worldly Humanities professor who bones a student after finals pic.twitter.com/nyuKz5xg8M — Um Jammer Leslie (@garbage_hime) April 4, 2019

VARYS WITH HAIR I AM SHOOK. WHAT AMAZING HAIR. https://t.co/beTnWYb0Qx — Michelle (@michelle_cheech) April 4, 2019

