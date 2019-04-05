TV Shows

‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Freak Out Over Seeing Lord Varys With Hair

The fantastical setting of Game of Thrones has seen its entire cast adorn themselves in […]

The fantastical setting of Game of Thrones has seen its entire cast adorn themselves in appropriate garb, from exquisite dresses to intricate armor. Some characters, such as Rory McCann’s The Hound, were covered in scars to convey their tortured history, making the actor underneath difficult to recognize. Lord Varys, who is played by Conleth Hill, has appeared in all seasons of the series, as his character is regularly in the mix in regards to royal matters, with his bald head making him stand out from many other characters. While he’s immediately recognizable in the series, fans can barely recognize the actor with his full head of hair.

Earlier this week, a world premiere event debuted the first look at the first episode of the final season, with the exciting event featuring a red carpet to welcome the series’ cast and crew. Hill attended the event and fans were quick to take to Twitter to note how good the actor looked with a full head of hair and their shock at how different the actor looked off-screen.

tune in to the final season premiere of Game of Thrones on April 14th.

