Brazilian Audience Reaction to Game of Thrones Long Night Episode Finale Video Goes Viral

Game of Thrones‘ epic Battle of Winterfell episode “The Long Night” managed to make a massive dent in the pop-culture zeitgeist – no small feat considering it aired on the same weekend that Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame was released in theaters. And needless to say, there were millions of viewers who had massive reactions to the episode’s big twist finale.

Warning – Game of Thrones “The Long Night” Spoilers follow!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The moment that Arya Stark lept from the shadows and cut down the Night King with her Valyrian steel dagger, the entire Game of Thrones viewership erupted with “WTF?!” feelings of shock, awe, and (in some cases) disappointment. However, few reactions were big enough to become their own viral sensations, but this particular crowd watching in a Brazilian mall certainly qualifies for that distinction!

See for yourself:

Look the reaction of Arya and Night King scene in BRAZIL: pic.twitter.com/wbep5KpjWm — peggy carter ‎⧗ (@marveIgirls) April 29, 2019

Check out the twitter thread above for a full breakdown of the details surrounding this Game of Thrones screening in Brazil.

This isn’t a random swell of enthusiasm: Brazil has been steadily earning a name for itself as a country of next-level fandom in recent years. This video is a perfect showcase of Brazilian fans’ passion; in this case it’s Game of Thrones, but the tales of Westeros are definitely not where it ends. The Dragon Ball Super series has become a massive fan draw, and the recent Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie became Brazil’s biggest Japanese film release ever. Outside of anime, Marvel and DC films have also become massive draws in the country, and year-by-year, Brazil’s CCXP (Comic-Con Experience) is luring in bigger and bigger exclusive geek culture content releases by major studios (see: Venom and Spider-Man: Far From Home).

That’s all to say: the passion and dedication of Brazilian fans is making studios all over the world stand up and take notice.

With Game of Thrones‘ big “Long Winter” episode out of the way, it will be interesting to see what the showrunners have in store for the final three episodes of the series – and how the fandom (Brazil and beyond) will react to the next big twists and/or deaths.

Game of Thrones is airing its final three episodes Sundays @9/8c on HBO.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!