Gargoyles Creator Launches Twitter Campaign in Hopes of Reviving Show

Since Disney+ launched earlier this morning, Gargoyles has been trending on Twitter. Then Tuesday afternoon, Gargoyles creator Greg Weisman took to the social network to formally endorse #KeepBingingGargoyles, a movement in hopes of sparking a fire at Disney for a revival. As Weisman points out, a similar social media campaign is what eventually brought back Young Justice, another show he helped create and actively develops. “We [can] Live Again!,” Weisman tweeted. “#KeepBingingGargoyles on #DisneyPlus!! This is exactly how the #YoungJustice fandom brought YJ back. It can happen to #Gargoyles too!”

We [can] Live Again! #KeepBingingGargoyles on #DisneyPlus!! This is exactly how the #YoungJustice fandom brought YJ back. It can happen to #Gargoyles too! — Greg Weisman (@Greg_Weisman) November 12, 2019

Weisman isn’t the only Gargoyles alum wanting to see the show return. We spoke with Keith David — the voice behind Gargoyles lead Goliath — earlier this year, and he admitted he’d love for nothing more than to return to a revival. “You know, those of us who were involved from the beginning… I’ve always wondered why they stopped it in the first place,” David told us. Then he floated the idea of a possible reboot, saying he’d love to return and voice Goliath. “[We’ve wondered] why we haven’t come back to a reboot,” the actor asks. “I mean, I would love nothing more than to revisit Goliath.”

“You know, he was absolutely one of my very, very, very, very favorite characters. I’ve always maintained that when I grow up, I want to be like Goliath.”

The show initially ran for 65 episodes before a non-canon spinoff — The Goliath Chronicles — was ordered, all in the mid to late 1990s. Disney eventually yanked the plug on the show because of plummeting ratings. All three seasons of Gargoyles can now be streamed on Disney+.

