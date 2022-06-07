Gary Oldman TV Series Gets Surprise Two Season Renewal

✖

The second season of Slow Horses isn't set to premiere until later this year, but Apple TV+ is already making it clear they're in for the long haul. The streamer has renewed the Gary Oldman-starring spy drama for two more seasons, ensuring that the series will continue through Season 4. The renewal will take the series through the fourth book in the series of novels by Mick Herron upon which Slow Horses is based. The first season of Slow Horses debuted on Apple TV+ in April.

Slow Horses is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world. Oldman plays Jackson Lamb in the series which also stars Kristen Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, and Jonathan Pryce.

Season 3 of the series will see Jackson Lamb's disgraced spice work together to foil a rogue agent when one of their own is kidnapped while Season 4 will open with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House.

Earlier this year, ComicBook.com spoke with Oldman about Slow Horses, and asked him about the difference in playing a fictional character, as he does in Slow Horses, as opposed to playing a real-life figure, something he's done many times in his career.

"Well with a real-life character, if you take someone like Joe Orton (from 1987's Prick Up Your Ears), even Oswald, there are family members who are still around. So, you with a fictional character you can take it, you're at liberty, you have the freedom to take it places. You could get a fictional character and decide to have, I don't know, orange hair and do things with it that you have the freedom to do. When you when you're playing a real-life character or someone who has lived, I think there's a certain obligation that you have towards the family of the people who are still around. I feel that there's a sense of responsibility. I mean when we were doing Darkest Hour, there was one day when I think it was 17 or 18 of the Churchill family came to the set and, you know you want to do them proud."

He continued, "But I felt that that's been, that may be a responsibility I've taken on and is, you know, maybe it really doesn't matter. But I do, I do feel you can go places with a fictional character that can't necessarily (do elsewhere)."

The first season of Slow Horses is now streaming on Apple TV+. Season 2 debuts later this year.

