Gen V Actor Reveals Character's Surprising Backstory

Given Gen V's Little Cricket isn't a character based in The Boys source Material, Lizze Broadway made sure to go to great lengths to give the character a backstory she deserved. As such, Broadway said in a recent interview she wrote a 40-page biography for Little Cricket/Emma Meyer.

"Like all these root memories that really made her believe that she's not good enough, that she has to stay small, that she's gross, and that she's ugly," Broadway said in a new chat with Collider. "So that's what I journaled through, like, in 40 pages, of just root memories that Emma would have to come up with those beliefs."

In that same chat, Broadway said the performance of Asa Germann in the series is something that also helped elevate her craft.

"I think working with Asa, I mean, he's such an original actor and so fearless in his approach that I never knew what he was going to do, so every day felt like, 'Here we go. We're on a roller coaster,'" the actor added. "So I think every moment that we had, I'm sure there was something that justinspired something new in me."

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and Lizze Broadway lead the new cast of Gen V, which will also see some characters from The Boys make an appearance including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.

All eight episodes of The Boys: Gen V Season One are now streaming on Prime Video. The fourth season of The Boys will hit Prime Video next year.