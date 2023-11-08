The Boys Season 4 First Look Teases Butcher and Homelander Clash After Gen V Finale

Homelander (Antony Starr) and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) are bracing for next year's general election. In a pair of first-look images released by Prime Video on Wednesday, the two The Boys characters are seen at a political rally. While Butcher hides in the shadow looking at confetti that's fallen to the ground, a more triumphant Homelander appears to be welcomed to stage.

The poster is sure to fan the flames of ongoing President Homelander theories, given the poster quite literally paints the villain as a potential politician. See the photos for yourself below.

According to The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke, the fourth season of the series will pick up just moments after Gen V. In the show's finale, Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) managed to get her hands on a virus that could theoretically kill every superabled person on the planet.

"In our minds, it's only a couple of days after whatever the events are of Gen V," Kripke revealed about the events of The Boys season 4. "We try to keep the timeline super simple because all that folding-in-on-itself timeline stuff that I think other comic book universes find themselves having to do is just bewildering for me as a viewer. So it's all very modular. It's like there's Season 3 of The Boys, and then after that Gen V takes place, and then after that The Boys Season 4 takes place. And then after that, Gen V Season 2 takes place. It's all more like cars on a train than it is a plate of spaghetti."

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and Lizze Broadway lead the new cast of Gen V, which will also see some characters from The Boys make an appearance including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.

All eight episodes of The Boys: Gen V Season One are now streaming on Prime Video. The fourth season of The Boys will hit Prime Video next year.