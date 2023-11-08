The Boys Confirms Two Gen V Characters "Will Return" in New Viral Video

Same and Cate will be return as the Guardians of Godolkin in The Boys Universe.

Cate Dunlap and Sam Riordan are definitively returning to The Boys Universe. Though their return was never really in question, a new video shared to the social media platforms of Vought International—the viral marketing channels for The Boys—confirms the duo "will return."

The video itself appears to be the news report Homelander (Antony Starr) watches in the closing moments of Gen V Season One, erroneously claiming it was Cate and Sam that saved the campus of Godolkin University from the attacking Marie, Emma, Andre, and Jordan.

From the ashes of tragedy, a new generation of heroes will rise. Like, retweet and smash that follow button to thank the new GUARDIANS OF GODOLKIN for their bravery in saving the lives of countless students. Cate Dunlap and Sam Riordan will return! pic.twitter.com/O6jBT64i57 — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) November 8, 2023

It's unclear if Sam and Cate will return in the second season of Gen V or The Boys Season 4. Either way, the fourth season of the series will pick up just moments after Gen V.

"In our minds, it's only a couple of days after whatever the events are of Gen V," Kripke revealed about the events of The Boys season 4. "We try to keep the timeline super simple because all that folding-in-on-itself timeline stuff that I think other comic book universes find themselves having to do is just bewildering for me as a viewer. So it's all very modular. It's like there's Season 3 of The Boys, and then after that Gen V takes place, and then after that The Boys Season 4 takes place. And then after that, Gen V Season 2 takes place. It's all more like cars on a train than it is a plate of spaghetti."

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and Lizze Broadway lead the new cast of Gen V, which will also see some characters from The Boys make an appearance including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.

All eight episodes of The Boys: Gen V Season One are now streaming on Prime Video. The fourth season of The Boys will hit Prime Video next year.