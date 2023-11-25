Gen V: Lizzie Broadway Reveals How One Co-Star Improved Her Performance

Lizze Broadway's Emma Meyer is one of the breakout favorites of Prime Video's Gen V, the first live-action spinoff of the streamer's wildly popular The Boys. Within the series, Meyer's often seen alongside Asa Germann's Sam Riordan, one of the show's main antagonists. According to a new chat between Broadway and Collider, the actor said Germann's performance inspired her to up her game while working on the series.

"I think working with Asa, I mean, he's such an original actor and so fearless in his approach that I never knew what he was going to do, so every day felt like, 'Here we go. We're on a roller coaster,'" Broadway told the website. "So I think every moment that we had, I'm sure there was something that justinspired something new in me."

One of Broadway's favorite scenes, the actor says, is the moment in the finale where the two say goodbye to each other after Sam breaks bad for good.

"It's a great scene. It's interesting, it was kind of both of our last days of filming so it was very cathartic for us and we just gave it our all. After doing such a long production, it was this huge release," she added. "I mean, we just let it all out that day, and it was probably the most freeing I've ever felt as an artist, and it was because of him. You are as good as your scene partner."

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and Lizze Broadway lead the new cast of Gen V, which will also see some characters from The Boys make an appearance including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.

All eight episodes of The Boys: Gen V Season One are now streaming on Prime Video. The fourth season of The Boys will hit Prime Video next year.