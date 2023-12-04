Gen V Showrunner if Reveals a Character Will Ever Make It to The Seven in The Boys

Prime Video is actively building a superhero universe of its own using Dynamite's The Boys as its base. After three seasons of The Boys, the streamer branched out earlier this fall with Gen V, a series based at a Vought-run college for superheroes. Even though it was only eight episodes long, Gen V heavily leaned into its predecessor and even featured major cameo appearances from the likes of Homelander (Antony Starr) and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban).

The characters of Gen V competed with each other for a spot on The Seven, the preeminent superhero team in this superhero universe. Even though Gen V already used the plot device, it's something the Prime property isn't going to mine all too often.

"That will always be the carrot," Gen V showrunner Michele Fazekas said of the series to TVLine. "It's like, this is a thing that you want, but the carrot is interesting because the carrot's starting to get rotten, and I think our people are starting to figure that out — which is not to say that they're not going to take it anyway. Because if you limit their choices enough, it starts looking pretty good. But I don't know… that's another thing where you want to be very, very mindful of when you pull that card."

How does Gen V tie into The Boys Season 4?

According to The Boys creator Eric Kripke, the fourth season of The Boys will pick up just days after the first season of Gen V.

"The Homelander stuff felt, to us, like a culmination of this season of Gen V, and I would say the Butcher cameo is more than anything else what sets up Season 4," Kripke said in a recent chat with Men's Health. "Butcher, heading into Season 4, is well aware that there's this virus out there that can kill superheroes. So, we wanted to see the ground zero of that moment, which is what we did in the very, very last moments of this season of Gen V."

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and Lizze Broadway lead the new cast of Gen V, which will also see some characters from The Boys make an appearance including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.

All eight episodes of The Boys: Gen V Season One are now streaming on Prime Video. The fourth season of The Boys will hit Prime Video next year.