Ghosts Adds New Girl Star to Season 3 Cast

The cast of Ghosts has one of New Girl's main stars lined up for a spot in Season 3. The hit CBS comedy just got rolling on its third installment, continuing the success of its first two seasons. At some point later in the season, the series will be bringing in sitcom veteran Lamorne Morris to join the cast.

Ghosts executive producers and co-showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman revealed to TVLine that Morris had been cast in a guest role for Season 3. Playing with the rules of the spirits in the series, Morris' character will be able to visit the mansion where the other characters reside.

"Later on in the season, we're going to meet a new type of ghost that is able to visit Woodstone in a unique way," Wiseman said, referring to Morris' character.

TVLine also revealed that Morris is playing a character named Saul, a poltergeist that spends his afterlife "tethered to a living human." That brings him to the bed & breakfast, where he strikes up a potential romance with Danielle Pinnock's Alberta.

Morris is best known for his series regular role as Winston on New Girl. He appeared in every episode but the show's pilot, having been brought in after Damon Wayans Jr. left the show to return to Happy Endings. He most recently appeared on the latest season of FX's Fargo.

Big Cast Changes in Ghosts Season 3

The first episode of Ghosts Season 3 resolved the big cliffhanger from the finale of Season 2, and it resulted in one major character left the house for good. That character turned out to be none other than Flower, who was "sucked off" into a more permanent realm.

"Before the room started, we didn't know exactly who it was gonna be, but we definitely had candidates in mind," Wiseman told Deadline after the premiere. "And then just through talking it out, we wanted to be someone who was consequential, someone that was impactful. We landed on Flower, [who we thought] would be an interesting ghost to disappear. because it would create a lot of storylines. A lot of people would have different reactions. Thor, obviously, is in love with Flower and would be super devastated. Other ghosts would be jealous of her because hasn't been there as long. So it just seemed like we'd create a lot of stories."

"Once we landed on it being Flower who would be the one that left, I think we wanted to reveal it early in the episode so that we could spend the episode dealing with the fallout of that and really examine how it affected everybody in the house in the premiere," added Port.