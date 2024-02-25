SNL's Chloe Fineman Says Timothee Chalamet Loves Her Impression

When it comes to impressions, Chloe Fineman stands out as one of Saturday Night Live's best. The comedian has performed countless impressions during her five years on the show, with her replication of Timothée Chalamet being heralded as some of her best work. Though she was initially apprehensive to speak with Chalamet during his first SNL stint after her viral impression, Fineman says the Oscar-nominated actor loves it.

"At first I was like, 'I don't want to do this, I don't want to make him uncomfortable because I really love him,'" she said in a new piece with CNN. "He really got a kick out of it; he was really laughing! My favorite [thing] is he laughs the way that my impression laughs, so then it's sort of this meta, crazy thing."

What Chloe Fineman impressions are there?

Throughout her time on SNL, Chalamet's arguably Fineman's most popular impression. Other frequent characters played by her included Drew Barrymore, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Carole Baskin, Britney Spears, Nancy Pelosi, and Miley Cyrus.

Season 49 is Fineman's fifth year on the show. She first joined the cast of the live sketch comedy ahead of Season 45 in 2019. She was then promoted from featured to repertory player before Season 47.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.