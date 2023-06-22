Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Giancarlo Esposito Weighs in on a Season 4 Return

In Season 3 of The Mandalorian, audiences witnessed the lengths Moff Gideon went to in order to become as powerful as possible, which included manipulating beskar to craft armor and developing clones in hopes of extending his legacy. Actor Giancarlo Esposito claims he knows nothing about the upcoming Season 4 of the series, though admits he's excited for a possible return, because even if his Moff Gideon might not have survived Season 3, the incorporation of clones would allow for such a comeback. Disney has yet to officially announce a Season 4 of the series, though reports claim that production on the next season of the series could start later this year.

"I know nothing about Season 4. [Creator Jon Favreau] hasn't tipped his hat to me," Esposito shared with TheWrap. "So many fans are like, 'You were a clone, right?' It could be. I trust Jon knows what he's doing. I would love to keep dying and coming back. That'd be my favorite thing of all. There are a lot of ways to go and I'm open to whatever they have in play."

Not only do fans love Gideon, but Esposito himself clearly has a lot of passion for the character, as he described what he felt made the figure so compelling.

"I liked this character of Moff Gideon for a lot of reasons. One is he controls the chaos like no other; two is that he's very smart and knows everything. That's a given. And he has abilities," the actor expressed. "He's not only good with this very foreign object, the darksaber that doesn't belong to him but really does fit with him. He's really good with his TIE fighter. And now in this third season, we see him masterminding something that he really wants not knowing, as an audience, what the true vision is. And that's exciting. The antihero is really just a fallen hero. There's a complication about him that I try to live and breathe with when I'm on the set."

Despite being a key villain in Seasons 2 and 3 of the series, it's possible that, with the upcoming series Star Wars: Ahsoka and a movie crossover on the way, Grand Admiral Thrawn will be taking over as the major threat to the galaxy far, far away in this era of The New Republic.

Stay tuned for updates on Season 4 of The Mandalorian.

