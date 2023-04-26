The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Creators Reveal Next Amazon Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is currently in the middle of its fifth and final season, which means fans are wondering what's next for showrunners Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, who are best known for their work on Gilmore Girls. As the 20-time Emmy-winning Mrs. Maisel winds down on Amazon's Prime Video, the Palladinos are gearing up for their next project under their overall deal with the streamer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, they have scored a two-season, straight-to-series order for Étoile, a drama series that is set in the world of ballet. Of course, Sherman-Palladino previously created Bunheads, a beloved series about ballet that was canceled after only one season back in 2013.

According to the report, Étoile is set to star Luke Kirby (Boston Strangler), Gideon Glick (The Pale Blue Eye), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent!), Simon Callow (Outlander), Lou de Laâge (The Innocents), and David Alvarez (West Side Story). The show "is set in New York City and Paris and follows the dancers and artistic staff of two world-renowned ballet companies as they embark on an ambitious gambit to save their storied institutions by swapping their most talented stars." Étoile means "star" in English.

"Well, guess that plan for early retirement will have to wait. Instead, we've decided to embark on an international journey with an unbelievable group of players and the most talented ballet dancers in the world. We will sleep when we're dead," the Palladinos said in a statement.

The Palladinos are signed on to write, direct and executive produce Étoile. Mrs. Maisel co-executive producer Dhana Rivera Gilbert will also executive produce, while Scott Ellis will serve as co-executive producer.

Kirby is also known for his role as Lenny Bruce in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The real Bruce died in 1966, and many fans of the show are wondering how or if the series will tackle his death. Currently, the series is jumping back and forth between the current 1961 timeline and the future timeline of 1981, but Bruce's death hasn't been acknowledged. However, Kirby has shown up in one episode of the new season so far and is expected to appear again.

the first four episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's final season are now streaming on Prime Video with new episodes dropping every Friday until the series finale premieres on May 26th.