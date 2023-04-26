The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Creator Explains Decision to End Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is currently in the midst of its fifth and final season on Amazon Prime Video. The series debuted in 2017 and followed Miriam "Midge" Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) after she's left by her husband, Joel (Michael Zegen), and decides to pursue stand-up comedy. The series also stars Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson, Marin Hinkle as Rose Weissman, Tony Shakoub as Abe Weissman, Kevin Pollak as Moishe Maisel, and Caroline Aaron as Shirley Maisel. The series has also featured some exciting names such as Luke Kirby, Jane Lynch, Stephanie Hsu, Reid Scott, Zachary Levi, Justine Lupe, John Waters, and more. The series was created by Gilmore Girls' Amy Sherman-Palladino, who recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the decision to end The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with Season 5.

"We want to make sure that like everybody walked away from this feeling fulfilled and that their characters got what was coming to them," Sherman-Palladino explained. "Then, we throw up a few other little surprises that we had been talking about and toying with if we went longer, and we thought, 'Well, we're not. Let's yank those back and put them in here so that everybody is in the pool.'"

Co-showrunner Daniel Palladino added, "We knew exactly where we wanted to end ... And we just sort of like knew that these are our last markers that we wanted to hit towards the ending that we knew was going to be the ending from the very beginning."

"Our cast and our crew became family in the best terms of the word family," Amy Sherman-Palladino continued. "I will deeply miss them, and I will need a lot of therapy to get over [it] ... It's just a weird coven, like it's Heaven's Gate, and we're all gonna put on all matching shoes and lie down and, like, go up to the mother planet together, but I don't think that's gonna happen because they're all working. So yeah, it's horrible. I'm very depressed."

The first four episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's final season are now streaming on Prime Video with new episodes dropping every Friday until the series finale premieres on May 26th.