Glee Cast Releases New Song Paying Tribute to Naya Rivera

There has been a lot of tragedy surrounding the cast of Glee over the years, but many of the show's cast members have remained close through it all. In fact, some of them reunited on the SAG picket lines earlier this year. Back in 2020, Naya Rivera, who was best known for playing Santana Lopez on the musical dramedy series, passed away at age 33 after an accidental drowning. Three years after her death, Rivera's Glee family is reuniting to honor her with a song. Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Amber Riley, Heather Morris, Vanessa Lengies, and Ashley Fink have added their voices to a previously unreleased song by Rivera.

According to Deadline, "Prayers for the Broken" was recorded by Rivera in 2012, and now includes additional vocals from her Glee co-stars. The song has been released as part of nonprofit Alexandria House's annual Snixxmas Charity Fundraiser honoring Rivera. You can learn more about the organization, which provides safe housing for women and children, here.

"The Snixxmas Charity Fundraiser in honor of Naya Rivera and benefitting Alexandria House is back for its fourth annual edition, and we're thrilled to have you with us! We kick off on December 1st for two weeks of celebration, giving, and making a real impact," the site reads. "Naya Rivera's steadfast support of Alexandria House exemplified her dedication to charitable causes and her commitment to uplifting the lives of those in need, and this fundraiser continues her tradition of kindness and philanthropy in this season of giving. Over the past three years, inspired by Naya, her devoted fans from around the world have rallied together, collectively raising almost $250,000 for Alexandria House."

"We hope that 'Prayer for the Broken' brings you the same comfort it has brought us over the years – a poignant reminder of Naya's otherworldly talent and a heartfelt gift, allowing us to hear her once more through this inspiring message," the organization added.

"We wanted to do something to honor her, put out something positive from such a horrible, horrible event," McHale told E News. "It's just a really special song now that we'll have and more importantly, the fans will have, to be able to hear her voice again," Ushkowitz added.

"Prayers for the Broken" is now available to stream, download, or purchase. Glee is currently available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.