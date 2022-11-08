Ryan Murphy Teases Glee Being Rebooted as a Broadway Musical

As an ever-growing number of beloved television shows are getting remade or rebooted, one of the biggest possibilities to join that list has been Glee. The cult-classic musical dramedy has had an incredibly unique notoriety over the years, long after it originally finished airing in 2015. Series co-creator Ryan Murphy has openly teased the possibility of some sort of new chapter for the franchise — and as he revealed during a recent appearance on the And That's What You REALLY Missed podcast, one option that he wouldn't be opposed to is a Broadway musical adaptation.

"I'm at the phase now with that show, you know, where it's like, well, there's been enough time," Murphy revealed. "Like, maybe we should really re-examine it as a brand. You know, should we do a reboot of it in some way? Should we do a Broadway musical of it in some way? Like, it's sort of an interesting legacy that I'm interested in doing in a positive way after sort of pausing for a while. But I don't know. I just love what it says and what it did. And there will never be in my life another Glee, anything close to it, in terms of me feeling so close to it."

Will there be a Glee reboot?

In recent years, fans have wondered if a continuation of the show could be in the cards in some way, especially after Murphy took to Instagram in 2020 to suggest the idea of reimagining the pilot with Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein, neither of whom starred on the original show.

"Imagine it's 2009, and I lived in a world where I knew Lea Michele, Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein (Ben and Beanie, I believe, were in high school then...and I think they dressed up as Glee characters once for Halloween?) If I had access to that talent, here's the new pilot: Lea and Ben are frenemies who fight for the heart and soul of Glee Club," Murphy wrote on social media in 2020. "Ben is also on the football team, and pretty much sleeps with the entire school and is the heartthrob of McKinley. Beanie is their mutual best friend, and torn. Suddenly, Beanie joins forces with Sue Sylvester, joins Glee Club and becomes the main soloist and the ruthless star of the club. Lea and Ben have to then join forces to dethrone her. I WANT TO SHOOT THIS DO OVER PILOT. Maybe I will?"

Additionally, Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn addressed the possibility of Glee returning while in a 2021 interview.

"We always welcome celebrating our iconic shows and revisiting those with surprising takes and new approaches so, especially in this crowded market, we're always open to reinventing our best IP with some of our favorite partners," Thorn explained at the time.

Where is Glee streaming?

Earlier this year, Glee moved from its previous streaming home of Netflix to both Disney+ and Hulu, allowing a whole new audience to experience the series.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan, Glee followed the lives of the members of a show choir in Lima, Ohio. The series starred Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Chris Colfer, Naya Rivera, Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Amber Riley, Dianna Agron, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Mark Salling, Heather Morris, Harry Shum Jr., Chord Overstreet, Darren Criss, and Melissa Benoist. The series also had an array of guest stars and recurring cast members, including (but not limited to) Gwyneth Paltrow, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Kristin Chenoweth, Demi Lovato, and Cheyenne Jackson.

What do you think of Ryan Murphy entertaining the possibility of a Glee Broadway musical? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!