GLOW Star Shares Touching Eulogy to Series Following Cancellation

This week brought about some tragic news for fans of the Netflix series GLOW. Despite already being renewed for the fourth and final season and starting production, the streaming service reversed their decision and canceled the show. This led to furious reactions from fans as well as a lot of upsetting posts from the show's wonderful cast. Marc Maron even posted a plea to Netflix, asking them to finish off the story with a movie. The latest person to pay tribute to the show is Betty Gilpin, who was nominated for Emmys for playing Debbie Eagen for all three seasons of the show. Gilpin wrote a post for Vanity Fair, calling GLOW "the best job I'll ever have."

"Our business is a strange mix of attempting childhood dreams to a room full of asleep people and shirking dignity for awake tomato-throwers for rent. This was one of those extremely rare times where we got to do the dream for awake people. And it didn’t disappear in an audition room or unsent email. We did it on a show, recorded it all, I swear. Thirty episodes," Gilpin wrote.

"Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, I will be forever grateful to you. You changed my life. It’s sad and weird to end this way. But we did get to do it 30 times. I mean, I cried a lot on that subway. I never thought I’d get to do it once," she added.

"If you, like me, are feeling insane at waking up every morning to check your phone to see if the emperor having no clothes counts as being immune-compromised, and you need a break, I have a recommendation. It’s not world-changing—we need to do that most right now, and focus our efforts there. But if in between fighting you need an escape, I suggest watching GLOW."

"All the clown women around me wearing no pants who made me laugh so hard every day. And in that sea of wild women, Marc Maron and Chris Lowell, two perfect boys I’ll love forever," Gilpin wrote. "In a world with so much wickedness, I am so very grateful I got to spend three years in Oz. And in a real backhanded All About Eve move, in this metaphor I’m going to cast myself as Dorothy and Alison Brie as the Scarecrow. Because of course, I’m going to miss you most of all."

You can read the full post here.

The first three seasons of GLOW are currently streaming on Netflix.