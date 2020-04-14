CBS Cancels God Friended Me After Two Seasons

The end of the road has arrived for sophomore drama God Friended Me, as CBS has pulled the plug on the series after just two seasons. God Friended Me is currently in the midst of airing its second season, with the finale scheduled for April 26th. That season finale will now act as a series-ender, providing fans with a two-hour double episode to bring things to a close. Fortunately, the creative team behind the series has been aware of the decision for quite a while.

The decision by CBS and Warner Bros. TV was made earlier on the season, allowing the team to actually craft an ending for the series, rather than setting up for a third season and getting the ax. This will be one of the rare occasions that a two-season series gets a real conclusion after being cancelled.

“We’re extremely proud of the unique concept and uplifting stories God Friended Me has told over the past two seasons,” CBS and WBTV said in a joint statement. “We thank the brilliant cast, writers, production team and crew for a show that stirred thoughtful conversation about faith, life and happiness, and made viewers feel good at the end of each episode. The creative team behind the show has one last ‘friend suggestion’ in mind, as well as an ending we hope brings a satisfying conclusion to Miles’ journey in search of the God Account.”

God Friended Me was one of the most-watched freshman shows when it premiered last season. However, the series has endured a sophomore slump this time around, as have many other projects in their second season.

The series follows an outspoken atheist named Miles Finer, played by Brandon Michael Hall, whose life is completely changed when he receives a friend request from someone calling themselves God on social media. Miles begins to change the lives of everyone in his path when he attempts to track down the person in charge of the God account. God Friended Me also stars Violett Beane, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie, and Joe Morton.

