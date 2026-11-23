Deborah Ann Woll’s Faye God of War Laufey, but her next appearance has already been confirmed. Prime Video’s planned TV series based on God of War has been in the works for years now and has been subject to some major headaches. Not only did actor Ryan Hurst get injured on the job, but the delay caused by his injury meant that Sony Pictures Television and Prime Video decided to recast the role. Even though they were quick to bring Dave Bautista in as his Kratos replacement, the series still had to go on pause for months. Now, they’ve finally gotten good news.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a press release, Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios have confirmed that Deborah Ann Woll will reprise her role as Faye, which she played in both 2022’s God of War Ragnarök and the upcoming God of War Laufey. As fans of the game know, Faye was the mysterious late wife of Kratos and mother of Atreus, whose death becomes the crux of the entire plot of the first game in the series. By the time the second game rolled around, new details about her past revealed an even deeper story for Kratos and Atreus, who had to question how well they even knew her at all.

God of War TV Series Confirms Deborah Ann Woll Will Return

It remains to be seen how big of a role Deborah Ann Woll’s Faye will have in the new series, but for fans that recall her from the video game, it could be quite minimal. That said, it’s possible that while the series was on pause amid its delays and casting change, the team realized there was a place to expand the story beyond what they’d originally envisioned and found a place to slot in flashback sequences with Faye, allowing for Deborah Ann Woll to return. On top of that, it doesn’t hurt that bringing in one of the actors from the game to play the part will help give the TV some extra synergy with the games.

Fans have been vocal for some time about how the God of War TV series didn’t bring back the most notable casting from the games, leaving out Christopher Judge as Kratos. Winner of Best Performance at the Game Awards 2022 for his role in Ragnarök, Judge has been outspoken about his desire to return to the part prior to the casting of Ryan Hurst in the role (and amid the search for a new Kratos after his departure). That said, the series confirming that one actor will be playing the same part in the show that they did in the games, and it’s not Judge, may have some upset.

Woll joins a stacked cast for Prime Video’s God of War TV Series, which includes the previously mentioned Dave Bautista as Kratos, but also Callum Vinson as Atreus, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor. Ronald D. Moore serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer for the series, which already has a two-season order from Prime Video.

What do you think of Deborah Ann Woll returning for the God of War TV Series? How will the show expand on her role from the games? Will it tease the story of Laufey too? Sound off in the comments below and let us know your thoughts.