God of War Laufey Hit With Release Date Delay

PlayStation and developer Santa Monica Studio have announced that the release date for God of War Laufey has now been delayed. Originally planned to launch in February 2027, the next entry in the God of War series was going to be one of the first major games to kick off the new year. Now, it won’t be arriving until a bit later, although the game’s new launch date still isn’t that far off.

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In a new post on Santa Monica Studio’s official social platforms, it was revealed that God of War Laufey will now arrive on May 20th. This represents a delay of a little over three months, as the game was previously planned to become available on February 16th. As for the reason behind the delay, Santa Monica Studio said it’s simply to make Laufey as good as it can and bring the project in line with what fans have come to expect.

“We don’t take for granted the trust placed in the studio to make an extraordinary experience worthy of the passion and dedication of our fans,” the developer said. “With this in mind, we’ve made the decision to delay God of War Laufey’s release to May 20th, 2027. We will make the most of each moment until then by putting in the finishing touches and pushing the game to its fullest potential.”

An update regarding God of War Laufey's release date. pic.twitter.com/qCw9O3dqtR — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Laufey (@SonySantaMonica) November 4, 2026

Although this move is surely disappointing to God of War fans, it shouldn’t impact PlayStation’s upcoming slate for 2027 too much. PlayStation will still kick off the new year with the release of Until Dawn 2, which launches at the end of January. Previously, Until Dawn 2 and God of War Laufey were releasing mere weeks apart from one another, which means that this delay will give each game a bit more breathing room.

Later in 2027, reports have widely suggested that Naughty Dog’s Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is planned to be PlayStation’s major PS5 exclusive for the back half of the year. Even if God of War Laufey and Intergalactic now launch a bit more closely in proximity to one another, PlayStation should still have these two tentpole releases staggered well apart in the coming year as the company looks to (presumably) close out the PS5 generation.

Upon its launch in May, God of War Laufey will be releasing exclusively on PS5 and PS5 Pro platforms. While past entries in the God of War series later came to PC, recent changes to PlayStation’s overall strategy make a similar port for Laufey seem unlikely.