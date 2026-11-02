New Dave Bautista Training Progress Video Eases Fears About God of War Role

The decision to cast Dave Bautista as Kratos in the upcoming live-action God of War TV show was pretty controversial, but fans’ fears have now been gently eased by a training update from the actor. The initial announcement of a God of War TV show was met with huge excitement from the video game community, as the franchise’s story has often been hailed as one with the best potential for a live-action adaptation. However, after its initial lead, Ryan Hurst, picked up an injury that forced him to step down as Kratos, the decision to cast Dave Bautista was one that divided fans in many ways. However, concerns have now been eased by a new update from the wrestler-turned-actor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Bautista’s first God of War progress update sparked controversy and speculation that the delays caused by his training for the role would negatively impact the show, he has now shared another update that eases those fears. Bautista shared a short update on his latest progress to social media, showing off his current physique and letting fans know that he has gained another 20lbs, bringing his total weight up to 250 pounds. The update confirms that Bautista now seems ready to deliver an incredibly accurate take on Kratos, sporting a full beard and muscular frame that already evokes the character even without the support of the necessary costume and makeup. After so much concern about Bautista stepping in to play Kratos, the video seems sure to assuage the fears of many fans about his suitability for the role.

Dave Bautista reveals he has gained 20 more pounds of muscle for playing Kratos in ‘GOD OF WAR’.



He has now reached 250 pounds. pic.twitter.com/fUOr0P7EAB — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 1, 2026

Why Dave Bautista Could Be The Perfect Kratos

Ryan Hurst’s forced departure from the role of God of War‘s Kratos after an on-set injury was widely lamented, especially after he shared a glimpse of his impressively muscular physique and beard, highlighting how accurate he would have looked. Bautista’s casting was controversial not because fans didn’t believe him to be suited to the role, but more because they felt for Hurst and the unfortunate circumstances that led to his departure. However, there are many things about Bautista’s casting that are worth noting as incredibly positive points in his favor, as he’s actually potentially perfect for the role of Kratos.

Just a brief look at Bautista’s list of acting credits over recent years highlights what a talented actor he is. As a former wrestler, Bautista has excelled in action-heavy roles, but he has also displayed a talent for more nuanced performances, bringing surprising depth to many of his roles. Playing Kratos will naturally require a healthy dose of both, as the character is an incredibly complex figure whose live-action depiction will need to tap into assets that Bautista has already demonstrated he possesses in spades. The latest update also proves that in terms of physical appearance, Bautista is a great fit for the character, with his bearded face and muscular frame evoking Kratos even without the character’s iconic painted skin.

There’s actually another element of Bautista’s career that makes him more suited to play Kratos than people might think. His wrestling past saw him play the part of a fearsome physical powerhouse for many years, before his shift into acting demonstrated his softer side. In many ways, this actually mirrors Kratos’ own story, making Dave Bautista’s casting in the God of War TV show seem especially fitting on a deeper level. Rebuilding his impressively stacked physique to play Kratos and once again tapping into the raw violence of his wrestling days will undeniably add an element to Bautista’s performance in God of War, and it’s something that has got many incredibly excited to see what he does with the role. While we’re still sad that Hurst was recast, it seems that in Dave Bautista, the show at least secured a perfect replacement to play Kratos in live-action.

Are you excited for Bautista’s Kratos or still not convinced he’s right for the role? Head to the comments below to share your thoughts or concerns about the God of War TV show!