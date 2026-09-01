God of War’s Kratos Actor Reveals Why He Turned Down the Live-Action Series, & It’s So Relatable

The God of War live-action series has had to adapt on the fly after its previous lead star, Ryan Hurst, was injured during filming, and it will now be Dave Bautista stepping into the role of Kratos. There have been a host of fans who also wanted the voice of Kratos, Christopher Judge, to step into the live-action role, but Judge recently revealed why he turned down the live-action series, and it’s 100% relatable.

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During a panel at Fan Expo Canada, Judge revealed that while he did consider jumping into the role of Kratos at one point, he ultimately decided not to pursue it, and most of us can relate to the reasons why (via ). “I didn’t want to do it. I didn’t want to, at 62 years old, work 16-to-18-hour days. I didn’t want to be dieting constantly; I didn’t want to be working out constantly,” Judge said.

Judge did say that he was temporarily swayed after a conversation with his grandson, and he even read for the part. “We had talked, and I thought, ‘God, what a great legacy to leave for my grandson.’ So I started working out. I got bigger. Then, just the reality of it… because I did read! I did read for it. It was so hard for me to memorize my lines, which I never had a problem with. And that was my mind and body starting to tell me, ‘You don’t want to do this.’ I was one of the leads of Stargate at 33 to 44 and then stopped. Now, at 62, to be the lead, I just have no desire to live that way again,” Judge said.

Christopher Judge Wants God of War To Succeed, No Matter Who’s In The Lead Role

Even though Judge isn’t reprising the role of Kratos in the upcoming live-action series, that hasn’t changed his love and appreciation for the franchise, and he seems genuinely excited and hopeful for the franchise’s jump to the small screen regardless of who is playing the lead role.

“With Ryan, I thought that was absolutely the right choice. He’s played all the games. He’s a gamer and new father; like, who better? Then when he got hurt, it was like, are they going to take time to read with and call people back? So when I heard the name of Bautista, I thought, ‘Didn’t he just lose like 100 pounds?’ So I hope he’s going to be great. I think he’s going to be great. I just hope it doesn’t cause any health issues to put back on all that weight,” Judge said.

The series is already casting for season 2, and there will be several more shakeups due to a time jump between the first game and its sequel, God of War: Ragnarok. If they are indeed going with a game a season, it will be interesting to see what the plan is for season 3. A lot of things could change though, in terms of approach between now and then, but what won’t likely change is Bautista as Kratos, and fans are eager to see what he looks like as the ever-formidable God of War.