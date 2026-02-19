God of War Star Teases New Santa Monica Studio PS5 Game

Christopher Judge, the actor who plays Kratos in God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarok, has teased what’s coming next from developer Santa Monica Studio. Within the past week, Santa Monica Studio revealed that it was early in the process of remaking the first three entries in the God of War saga. Despite this, the PlayStation developer has also been known to be toiling away on something else in secrecy over the past few years, which should be helmed by director Cory Barlog. Now, Judge has given us a better idea of when this future title should finally be unveiled.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent interaction with a fan at a convention, Judge suggested that Santa Monica Studio’s next PS5 game should be announced this summer. Judge, who seemingly didn’t know that he was being recorded, said that TC Carson would be reprising his role as Kratos in the upcoming trilogy remake, while also stating that it would feature a new combat system. He then added that fans will ” behearing about what we’re doing probably in late summer.”

Is This a New God of War Game?

The biggest question about this tease from Judge is whether or not he’s referencing a new God of War game. Previously, it has been reported that Barlog’s next game wouldn’t be a new IP, but many fans would see it as one. As such, this suggested that Barlog was working on something outside of God of War for his latest endeavor.

For Judge to say “we” when talking about this game, though, implies that he’s very much involved in some capacity. While he could simply be playing a completely different character in a brand-new title, his comments on the matter seemed to indicate that this project could be tied to God of War. As such, there continues to be confusion and questions about what exactly Santa Monica Studio is creating behind the scenes.

Hopefully, these ongoing questions won’t continue for much longer if Judge’s statement here ends up being true. When and if Santa Monica Studio reveals its next PlayStation game this summer, we’ll be sure to bring you the news here on ComicBook once we learn more.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!