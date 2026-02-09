Prime Video’s God of War Confirms Its Most Important Cast Member Yet

Pre-production is officially underway on the God of War TV show for Prime Video, with Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica, For All Mankind) acting as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Casting for the series has been making headlines extensively over the past few weeks, with confirmation that Mandy Patinkin will star as Odin while Ólafur Darri Ólafsson from Severance will become the god of thunder, Thor. Central to all of that is the reveal that Sons of Anarchy (and God of War game voice actor) Ryan Hurst will take on the role of Kratos for the show. Now though, the most important piece of the God of War puzzle has been found and added.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a press release revealed today by Prime Video, young actor Callum Vinson will take on the role of Atreus for the new series, playing Kratos’s young son in the series. As fans of the games know, not only is Atreus an important piece of the larger narrative of the new games (which the show is using as its inspiration), but has his own distinct arc as well. Vinson’s casting in the role may not sound as exciting to audiences as the reveal of Hurst as Kratos, but the actor’s resume proves he has range (and can handle himself in gory situations).

God of War Confirms Callum Vinson as Atreus

Callum Vinson Headshot Photo Credit: Meg Vinson

Though Callum Vinson has only a few acting credits on his resume, it’s already an impressive one. In addition to voicing the character of Piglet in several Winnie the Pooh animated shows, Vinson starred in eight episodes of the Peacock thriller series Long Bright River and is set to appear in Season 3 of Netflix’s The Night Agent. Horror fans will recognize him for his role in Chucky Season 3, however, and may remember his name from the reveal that he’ll actually be playing the young Jason Voorhees in the upcoming Crystal Lake TV Series. In short, he can handle himself in a bloody situation.

According to the official character description from Prime Video, Atreus will begin the God of War series in a place that gamers recognize. In the series, he was born and raised in a remote forest cabin alongside his mother, Faye, and grew up as an accomplished archer with an intense curiosity about what is going on beyond the forest he lives in. Much like the start of the game from 2018, his mother’s death leaves him with only his cold, distant father (Kratos), putting them on a path where they both must learn from each other.

As gamers have noticed from the casting of the God of War TV series, the show, which already has a two-season order from Prime Video, appears to already be bringing in major elements of the God of War Ragnarok sequel game into the plot rather than just adapting the narrative of the first title. It’s not clear exactly how the show will mesh these two storylines, but it does raise an interesting question about how it will handle the distinct twist that comes along with Atreus. We won’t spoil it here, but it’s something the series almost certainly has a plan for.

God of War is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions. Emmy Award-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye (Shōgun, The Boys, Fallout) will direct the first two episodes. No release date has been confirmed yet.