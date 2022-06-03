A Golden Girls Restaurant Is Opening Up

✖

Back in December, the sad news broke that Betty White had passed away less than a month before her 100th birthday. The iconic star was set to have a televised birthday special, which ended up airing as a tribute to her. Sadly, White's death meant that the last of the Golden Girls stars were now gone. Estelle Getty passed in 2008, Bea Arthur passed in 2009, and Rue McClanahan passed in 2010. Thankfully, the memory of the beloved foursome lives on in various tributes to their sitcom, which ran from 1985 to 1992. The latest Golden Girls news comes from Food & Wine, who revealed a pop-up cafe is coming to Los Angeles in July.

"Bringing Golden Girls to life has always been a dream of mine," explained Derek Berry, who has launched various television-themed pop-ups ranging from Breaking Bad to Saved by the Bell. "Our team is confident that both die-hard fans of the show and first timers alike will leave with a deeper appreciation for the show's lasting legacy."

The pop-up will be located in Beverly Hills and require tickets, which will be $50. The price comes with a reserved seat, a guaranteed dining window, a choice of an entree, and cheesecake. Additional items will be sold a la carte and there is also an option to order delivery. The food will include the following: Sophia's Lasagna (meat or vegan), The Dorothy: A Miami Style Sandwich, and Blanche's Georgia Style Cookies. It's also reported that "local chef collaborations" will also occasionally have options on the menu. As for the beverage menu, drinks such as Tea Arthur and Rose on Rosé will be offered.

"Cozy up to the kitchen table, grab some sun on the lanai, or snap a selfie in front of everyone's favorite palm print," Bucket Listers writes. "Take a spin through Shady Pines on your way to the popup store featuring an exclusive range of brand new Golden Girls merchandise, not available anywhere else." Tickets aren't currently available but should go on sale soon.

As for White, it was revealed in May that her estate auction is coming up, and it will reportedly contain all kinds of Golden Girls memorabilia. Fans of White will be able to bid for items from the late comedienne's collection, with upwards of 1,500 lots expected to be sold. The auction will reportedly be a three-day event, which will be held in Beverly Hills, as well as online, starting on September 23rd.

Are yo excited about the Golden Girls pop-up? Tell us in the comments!