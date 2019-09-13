Good Omens Arrives On Blu-ray With Tons of Special Features

Developing a TV miniseries based on the beloved Good Omens novel by Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett is a daunting task, but Neil Gaiman delivered and then some in the showrunner role. The BBC series was one of Amazon Prime’s biggest hits to date, and now you can own it on Blu-ray with enough bonus material packed inside to make it worth picking up and then some.

Good Omens is available to pre-order on Amazon in both DVD and Blu-ray formats for $24.01 and $24.99 (17% off) respectively with a release date slated for November 5th (note that you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get any additional discounts during the pre-order period). The full list of special features can be found below.

Needless to say, there’s a ton of stuff here for fans to dig into. The bookshop tour, deleted scenes, audio commentary, and Queen compilation seem especially interesting.

If you are unfamiliar with Good Omens, we highly suggest reading the novel first then checking out the miniseries. This is one of those rare adaptations that will satisfy fans of the book. The official description reads:

“Good Omens follows Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) as they join forces in an attempt to intercept the antichrist and avert the apocalypse.

Featuring a star-studded cast including Adria Arjona, Miranda Richardson, Michael McKean, Jack Whitehall, Nick Offerman, Mireille Enos, Benedict Cumberbatch, Sam Taylor Buck with Jon Hamm, in addition to big-budget effects and classic British wit, this is a dramatic world of angels and demons where anything can happen – from miracles and prophecies to the most unlikely of friendships.”

