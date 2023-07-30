Good Omens Fans Are Freaking Out About Big Finale Moment
We can't stop talking about the big SPOILER in Good Omens Season 2.
The second season of Good Omens was released on Prime this weekend, and fans of the series are very happy with a big moment that happened in the finale. When the Good Omens show debuted four years ago, there was already a built-in fan base from the book by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, but no one could have foreseen just how much people would fall in love with David Tennant and Michael Sheen as Crowley and Aziraphale. In fact, their chemistry is so good that most fans ended up shipping them as a couple. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! This week, fans finally got their wish in Season 2 when Crowley kissed Aziraphale. However, the season ended with them parting ways, and now fans are not only freaking out about the kiss but demanding a third season.
ComicBook.com recently spoke with Michael Sheen about his chemistry with David Tennant, and he confirmed that his growing real-life relationship with Tennant helped bring Aziraphale and Crowley closer in Season 2.
"I think so, yes," Sheen said when asked if his real-life growth with Tennant has made their character bond stronger. "I mean, it certainly felt like that, and I hope that that is the case and that it comes through. But yes, it felt very much like, we as actors, had come to know each other and become closer over time. And so I think that that comes through with the characters as well. Yes, definitely."
Recently, Neil Gaiman teased that the second season of Good Omens is actually a bridge between the first book and his original sequel idea. Considering the new season ends on a cliffhanger for Crowley and Aziraphale, fans are already eager for news about a Season 3. This week, Gaiman took to Twitter to reveal how fans can help make another season possible.
"It's planned and plotted and if there wasn't a Writers Strike on I'd be writing it right now," Gaiman replied to a fan who asked if there's hope for another season. "Ways to help make Good Omens Season 3 happen are A) watch Season 2, B) get people who know nothing of Good Omens to start watching S1, and C) encourage the studios to negotiate with WGA."
You can check out some reactions to the Good Omens finale below...
good omens s2 spoilers— bhavini | give me GO3 or give me death (@budstiel) July 28, 2023
okay but why did that kiss make me feel everything that crowley and aziraphale must have been feeling like it felt like this scene took a shovel to my chest and then stabbed it into my heart. Repeatedly.
it’s a love story#GoodOmens #GoodOmens2 pic.twitter.com/d4s4uQEwL4— blair 🍐 (@blairamok) July 27, 2023
can we talk about how right before the kiss aziraphale was hiding his face so crowley wouldn't see him cry? #goodomens #go2spoilers pic.twitter.com/mErTR0HOnn— lia (@themptyboat) July 29, 2023
"We could be us"— Cathy's Art Palace (@CathysArtPalace) July 30, 2023
My drawing of the heartbreaking scene from #GoodOmens2 #GoodOmens #ineffablehusbands #ineffable #GoodOmens2Spoilers #GoodOmensFanart #Crowley #Aziraphale #DavidTennant #MichaelSheen #GO2 pic.twitter.com/dluQ7NAcDT
NO ONE TALK TO ME AZIRAPHALE TOUCHING HIS LIPS AFTER THE KISS #GoodOmens2 #GoodOmens pic.twitter.com/l03z8Ml3k1— zay 🦖 (@langqiaos) July 28, 2023
good old-fashioned lover boys☕️🍷#GoodOmens #GoodOmen2 pic.twitter.com/S03J1uRqw5— fedz☁️ (@fedzz_z) July 29, 2023
good omens spoilers
it feels like crowleys last desperate attempt at making aziraphale change his mind and leave with him but also crowley realising that it might be the end and that hed never get to kiss him and he couldnt stand the thought of it ill kms pic.twitter.com/9bGruxIama— kaiden ☘ (@gh0stbra1nz) July 28, 2023
i better see aziraphale doing this in s3#GoodOmen2 #GoodOmens pic.twitter.com/f05RKteBxz— zay 🦖 (@langqiaos) July 28, 2023
They're married!!#GoodOmens #IneffableHusbands pic.twitter.com/brtado95JL— CLOUD☁️ (@chaoticloud_) July 23, 2023
Remember Gaiman said Good Omens s3 is the plot he & Terry imagined for GO2
Season 2 literally exists to explain WHY Aziraphale & Crowley love each other so much
Cuz Season 3 was ALWAYS going to have them separated 1/#GoodOmens #GoodOmens2 #GOS2Spoilers #RenewGoodOmens pic.twitter.com/ndxufNUkHX— glory (fallen) ✨ of the endless (@inhonoredglory) July 29, 2023
It was NOT the magic show scene. 😇 #GoodOmens @michaelsheen pic.twitter.com/j13bvTUFd0— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) July 29, 2023
How did you feel about Good Omens Season 2? Tell us in the comments!