Good Omens Fans Are Freaking Out About Big Finale Moment



The second season of Good Omens was released on Prime this weekend, and fans of the series are very happy with a big moment that happened in the finale. When the Good Omens show debuted four years ago, there was already a built-in fan base from the book by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, but no one could have foreseen just how much people would fall in love with David Tennant and Michael Sheen as Crowley and Aziraphale. In fact, their chemistry is so good that most fans ended up shipping them as a couple. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! This week, fans finally got their wish in Season 2 when Crowley kissed Aziraphale. However, the season ended with them parting ways, and now fans are not only freaking out about the kiss but demanding a third season.

ComicBook.com recently spoke with Michael Sheen about his chemistry with David Tennant, and he confirmed that his growing real-life relationship with Tennant helped bring Aziraphale and Crowley closer in Season 2.

"I think so, yes," Sheen said when asked if his real-life growth with Tennant has made their character bond stronger. "I mean, it certainly felt like that, and I hope that that is the case and that it comes through. But yes, it felt very much like, we as actors, had come to know each other and become closer over time. And so I think that that comes through with the characters as well. Yes, definitely."

Recently, Neil Gaiman teased that the second season of Good Omens is actually a bridge between the first book and his original sequel idea. Considering the new season ends on a cliffhanger for Crowley and Aziraphale, fans are already eager for news about a Season 3. This week, Gaiman took to Twitter to reveal how fans can help make another season possible.

"It's planned and plotted and if there wasn't a Writers Strike on I'd be writing it right now," Gaiman replied to a fan who asked if there's hope for another season. "Ways to help make Good Omens Season 3 happen are A) watch Season 2, B) get people who know nothing of Good Omens to start watching S1, and C) encourage the studios to negotiate with WGA."

You can check out some reactions to the Good Omens finale below...